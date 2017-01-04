Not your usual before and after photo on Instagram - this 'transformation' was done with an app on my phone in under 2 minutes ?? It's scary just how easy it was to change my entire body and how realistic it actually looks ? We all know photoshop exists but I guess you don't expect to see it on social media as well as the magazines and everywhere else so being bombarded by all these 'perfect' photos can take its toll ? Today I filmed a video showing just how easy this was to do and started my #JustAsIAm campaign - YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, no photoshop required ?? Please do take a look (clickable link in bio) and join in - remember, sometimes even the girl in the magazine doesn't even look like the girl in the magazine ? #lbloggers #JustAsIAm #womenempoweringwomen #inspiration #bikini #asseenonme #womensmotivation #selfworth #loveyourself #facetune #photoshop #transformation
Egal ob in Magazinen oder in den sozialen Medien, überall sehen wir perfekte Körper mit makelloser Haut. Dabei vergessen wir schnell, dass alle Fotos optimiert sind. Bloggerin "Xameliax" zeigt jetzt in einem Video, wie man mit wenigen Handgriffen zum Traumkörper kommt.
Doch nun löst die Bloggerin auf, es wurde nicht auf Essen verzichtet und auch nicht mehr Sport gemacht, Amelia tippte einfach ein paar Mal auf ihrem Smartphone herum. Im Video zeigt sie, wie einfach es geht.