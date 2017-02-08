Christie Brinkley mit Töchtern am "Sports Illustrated"-Cover

Gemeinsam mit ihren beiden Töchtern posiert das ehemalige Supermodel Christie Brinkley (63) für das US-Magazin "Sports Illustrated". Es ist bereits ihr neuntes Mal.
Das Cover teilt die 63-Jährige mit ihren beiden Töchtern Sailor Brinkley Cook (18) und Alexa Ray Joel (31). Während ihre Töchter im Wasser stehen, scheint Christie darauf zu gehen. "Meine Kinder denken, dass ich auf dem Wasser spaziere, also lasst uns nicht die Schachtel unter der Oberfläche erwähnen", so das ehemalige Supermodel auf Instagram.
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! ??psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes
