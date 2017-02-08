Alle Fakten zu:
Model
Top Figur mit 63 Jahren

Christie Brinkley mit Töchtern am "Sports Illustrated"-Cover

Christie Brinkley mit ihren Töchtern beim "Sport Illustrated"-Shooting

Christie Brinkley mit ihren Töchtern beim "Sport Illustrated"-Shooting

 

@christiebrinkley is back in a bikini for #SISwim 2017 (and she's brought two very special guests!).

Ein von Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) gepostetes Foto am

Gemeinsam mit ihren beiden Töchtern posiert das ehemalige Supermodel Christie Brinkley (63) für das US-Magazin "Sports Illustrated". Es ist bereits ihr neuntes Mal.

Mit ihren 63 Jahren hat Supermodel Christie Brinkley einen neuen Rekord aufgestellt: Sie ist die bislang älteste Frau, die in der legendären jährlichen Bademoden-Ausgabe des US-Magazins "Sports Illustrated" am Titelblatt abgebildet ist. Mit den Fotos in Bikini und Badeanzug zeige das Magazin, "dass gute Dinge kein Verfallsdatum haben", erklärte Brinkley gestern. "Sports Illustrated" ließ verlauten: "Das Alter ist nichts als eine bloße Zahl."

Das Cover teilt die 63-Jährige mit ihren beiden Töchtern Sailor Brinkley Cook (18) und Alexa Ray Joel (31). Während ihre Töchter im Wasser stehen, scheint Christie darauf zu gehen. "Meine Kinder denken, dass ich auf dem Wasser spaziere, also lasst uns nicht die Schachtel unter der Oberfläche erwähnen", so das ehemalige Supermodel auf Instagram.
Für Brinkley ist es nicht der erste Auftritt in dem Magazin: Zwischen 1975 und 2004 erschien sie dort acht Mal auf Fotostrecken. Christie wurde in den späten 70-er-Jahren als Model berühmt und wechselte danach ins Schauspielfach und wurde eine TV-Persönlichkeit. Als Model zierte sie unter anderem Cover von "Playboy" und "Men's Health". 

"Sports Illustrated"-Launch Party

Bikini Edition Sports Illustrated

