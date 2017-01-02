Träumen wir nicht alle von einem Wundermittel das Pickel und Mitesser schnell verschwinden lässt? Beauty-Vloggerin Farah Dhukai hat es gefunden und es ist gar nicht teuer.
Man sollte aber unbedingt beachten, dass man Wasabi nicht großflächig auf das Gesicht auftragen sollte, es wirkt nur gezielt (Maximal zwei Minuten einwirken lassen). Das heißt nur einzelne Pickel mit der Paste behandeln und aufpassen, dass man Wasabi nicht in die Augen bekommt!
?HOW TO GET RID OF WHITEHEADS IN LESS THAN 2 MINUTES WITHOUT POPPING THEM! ?- no more acne, no big monstrous pimples, no clusters of pimples - just smooth pimple free skin! ——great for men too who get whiteheads from shaving facial hair? All you need is WASABI!? ?Apply the wasabi with a qtip to a cleansed face !!USE AS A SPOT TREATMENT ONLY to your whiteheads and leave on for NO MORE THAN 2 MINS - DO NOT apply this on your entire face. Spicy ingredients like wasabi, cayenne, chilli pepper etc ARE NOT meant for your entire face as a mask. They can cause unnecessary pain if you use it all over, and can actually do more harm than good. I mean would you eat a spoon full of spice or just add a tiny bit for some flavour? Same concept applies when you use it topically. Theyre ONLY good for spot treatments, just like your “regular" acne spot treatments. !! ?Wipe off with a clean qtip ?WASH your face after - no cleanser ?the whitehead will be GONE and it will NOT turn into a big annoying pimple, and it wont spread into more pimples (which whiteheads can tend to do) ?*this does STING. It gets red. thats normal. its doing its job. If you have extremely sensitive skin then wipe off after 20-30 seconds* ?IM NOT CRAZY! IT WORKS! HERES WHY: -For my sushi lovers.. do you know why wasabi is served with sushi? aside from being delicious? Its because its an ANTIBACTERIAL (for the raw fish) and also a pimples worst enemy!! -JAM packed with VITAMIN C, CALCIUM, POTASSIUM, and PHYTOCHEMICALS that can help strengthen antioxidants in your body -it stimulates and increases circulation in your skin, so when you apply it topically it helps instantly heal whiteheads and generate clear, soft, smooth, healthy skin. -promotes oxygenation of cell tissues = healthy tissues = healthy beautiful skin ?PS. i use this as a lip plumper too - check out the demo video on my feed <3 ? ??TAG A FRIEND WHO COULD USE THIS and dont forget to LIKE THIS VIDEO TO HELP A SIS OUT FAM! ??? Disclaimer: As with any skin care regimen, always do a test patch first to see if your skin is allergic to any of the ingredients.
