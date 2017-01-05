Ein von Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) gepostetes Foto am 3. Jan 2017 um 6:45 Uhr

TV-Star in unretuschierter Kampagne Natur pur: Lena Dunham zieht für Werbekampagne blank

Cellulite Rocks: Anders als die meisten Promis ist Schauspielerin Lena Dunham stolz auf ihre Orangenhaut. Am Dienstag postete sie stolz das Cover der neuen "Glamour" auf Instagram. Grund: Das Titelbild wurde nicht retuschiert, man sieht deutlich die Dellen an den Oberschenkeln von Lena und das macht sie stolz.Immer wieder musste sich die Amerikanerin Kritik über ihre Aussehen anhören. Los ging es schon als Teenager, ihr wurde immer gesagt, dass sie "verdammt komisch aussehe". "Kugelbauch, Hasenzähne, X-Beine - irgendwas war immer falsch, und es verfolgte mich überallhin." Irgendwann fing sie an, sich und ihren Körper zu akzeptieren.