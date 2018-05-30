Preise für Games, PS4 und PS Plus rasseln in Keller

God of War um 49,99 Euro, GT Sport und 19,99 Euro, Wireless-Controller um 39,99 Euro oder ein ganzes PS VR Starter Pack um 249,99 Euro. Sony PlayStation ruft ab dem 8. Juni zu den "Days of Play", einer riesigen Rabattschlacht rund ums Gaming, auf. Zu dem Ereignis wird auch eine limitierte Sonderedition der PlayStation 4 (500 GB HDD) im klassischen Design in Gold mit zwei Controllern erscheinen.

Während der Aktion bietet der PlayStation Store Rabatte auf neue und erfolgreiche AAA-Titel wie Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, God of War, Call of Duty: WWII, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins oder Grand Theft Auto V. Zusätzlich dazu sind auch das PlayStation VR Starter-Set sowie VR-Titel im Angebot. Weitere Schnäppchen sind PS4-Softwarepakete, Hardware-Peripheriegeräte und das Wireless-Headset.

Sonderpreise gibt es auch für PlayStation-Services, einschließlich PlayStation Plus sowie für PlayStation Gear. Auf playstation.com/daysofplay gibt es regelmäßig neue Infos zu dieser Aktion sowie alle Sonderangebote ab dem Start der "Days of Play".

(red)