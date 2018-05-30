Days of Play

30. Mai 2018 11:54; Akt: 30.05.2018 11:56 Print

Preise für Games, PS4 und PS Plus rasseln in Keller

Die "Days of Play" stehen bevor. Ab 8. Juni beginnt eine elftätige Preisschlacht bei PlayStation. Hardware, Mitgliedschaft und Games sind günstig zu haben.

Die PlayStation-Sonderedition zu den

Die PlayStation-Sonderedition zu den "Days of Play" (Bild: Sony Playstation)

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

God of War um 49,99 Euro, GT Sport und 19,99 Euro, Wireless-Controller um 39,99 Euro oder ein ganzes PS VR Starter Pack um 249,99 Euro. Sony PlayStation ruft ab dem 8. Juni zu den "Days of Play", einer riesigen Rabattschlacht rund ums Gaming, auf. Zu dem Ereignis wird auch eine limitierte Sonderedition der PlayStation 4 (500 GB HDD) im klassischen Design in Gold mit zwei Controllern erscheinen.

Umfrage
Auf welcher Plattform zocken Sie?
Bildstrecken PlayStation Now ausprobiert

Während der Aktion bietet der PlayStation Store Rabatte auf neue und erfolgreiche AAA-Titel wie Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus, God of War, Call of Duty: WWII, Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins oder Grand Theft Auto V. Zusätzlich dazu sind auch das PlayStation VR Starter-Set sowie VR-Titel im Angebot. Weitere Schnäppchen sind PS4-Softwarepakete, Hardware-Peripheriegeräte und das Wireless-Headset.

Sonderpreise gibt es auch für PlayStation-Services, einschließlich PlayStation Plus sowie für PlayStation Gear. Auf playstation.com/daysofplay gibt es regelmäßig neue Infos zu dieser Aktion sowie alle Sonderangebote ab dem Start der "Days of Play".

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Für Nintendo Switch

Neues Pokémon-Game bringt "echten" Pokéball

Für Nintendo Switch

Die nächsten Pokémon-Spiele für Nintendo Switch lassen die kleinen Taschenmonster "mitnehmen".

Die tägliche Mittagsshow um 12 Uhr

Lehrer sollen Noten nur noch leise verkünden

Die tägliche Mittagsshow um 12 Uhr

Täglich zur Mittagspause gibt´s Nachrichten aus Österreich und aus der Welt in einer kurzen Video-Show. + Weitere Themen: EU will Luftballons verbieten + Hilfe für autistisches Kind

Digital-Telegramm 2018

Neue Nokias 5.1, 3.1 und 2.1 kosten unter 200 Euro

Digital-Telegramm 2018

Das Digital-Telegramm 2018 von Heute: Täglich Neuigkeiten und Informationen aus der Welt der Technik und Games in unserer Fotoshow zum Durchklicken!

Datenschutz ist nicht Wurst!

Fleischer macht sich über DSGVO lustig

Datenschutz ist nicht Wurst!

Die neue Datenschutzverordnung sorgt für einiges an Verwirrung. Ein Fleischer aus Salzburg nimmt die Neuerung aufs Korn und landet damit einen Hit im Netz.

"Active Shooter"

"Amoklauf-Simulator" sorgt für Shitstorm

In "Active Shooter" sollen Spieler in die Rolle einer Spezialeinheit oder eines Amokläufers schlüpfen können. Als letzterer macht man auch Jagd auf Schülerinnen.

Detroit Become Human

Die Box aus dem Jahr 2038 sucht einen Gewinner

Detroit Become Human

Post aus der Zukunft: Heute Digital hat eine Box zum im Jahr 2038 spielenden Androidenhit Detroit: Become Human erreicht. Wir verlosen den Inhalt.

Pekinesen-Mischling

"Luna" entführt, Enkelin bittet Facebook um Hilfe

Pekinesen-Mischling

Weil eine Unbekannte die über alles geliebte Hündin "Luna" ihres Großvaters entführte, bittet eine Wienerin in Facebook um Hilfe.

Roboterfrau

Elenoide ist zum Fürchten echt

Roboterfrau

Sie, 1,70 Meter groß, 45 Kilo schwer, blond und blauäugig, hat eigentlich alles, um als attraktiv zu gelten. Doch dem ist nicht so.

WhatsApp-Gewinnspiel

Ryanair warnt vor Gratis-Flügen bei Ryanair

WhatsApp-Gewinnspiel

Die Fluglinie Ryanair warnt vor einer WhatsApp-Nachricht, bei der es angeblich Gratis-Flüge bei Ryanair zu gewinnen gibt. Es handelt sich um einen Betrug.

Fifa 18

Tippt das Spiel auch den WM-Sieger richtig?

Fifa 18

Zum Super Bowl haben wir mit EA Madden NFL 18 entgegen aller Quoten den Sieger richtig simuliert. Gelingt das nun auch mit Fifa 18 zur Fußball-WM?

Cookie Informationen

Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Für eine uneingeschränkte Nutzung der Webseite werden Cookies benötigt. Sie stimmen der Verwendung von Cookies durch Anklicken von "OK" zu. Nähere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Datenschutzbestimmungen und unter dem folgenden Link "Weitere Informationen".

x

Weiterführende Informationen

Wir nutzen Cookies dazu, unser Angebot nutzerfreundlich zu gestalten, Inhalte und Anzeigen zu personalisieren und die Zugriffe auf unserer Webseite zu analysieren.