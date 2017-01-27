Alle Fakten zu:
Gunn Narten

Diese Feuerwehrfrau lässt im Internet Männer heißlaufen

Gunn Narten

Gunn Narten

 

Many of you have asked me to share more personal info about myself... so here you go: 10 facts about me??? ?Born and raised in Oltedal, a small village outside Stavanger, Norway?? ?Currently located in Asker, Norway?? 3: Height (179cm) 5.8" ???Weight; don't know and really don't care??? ?Work: Full time firefighter, part time EMT, suicide prevention speaker? (love my jobs!!)?Sports: weight training, running and swimming??‍???‍???‍? ?Favorite animal: goats and alpacas ? (definitely having my own some day?) ?Idols: Lars Monsen, @skogcecilie @karitraa and @vibekeskofterud (so inspirational??) ?Favorite thing to do: hiking in the Norwegian mountains ? -and spending time with the people I love ?‍?‍?‍??Favorite dish: "pinnekjøtt" -norwegian dish, salty sheepmeet?

Ein von Gunn Narten (@narten86) gepostetes Foto am

Sie sieht aus wie ein Model, ist aber keines! Gunn Narten ist Norwegens angeblich schönste Feuerwehrfrau – beruflich zeigt sich die 30-Jährige mit Schutzkleidung und Helm, privat in Bikini und Sportoutfit.

"Ich habe mich mit 19 entschieden, für die Feuerwehr zu arbeiten", so die nebenberufliche Fitnesstrainerin. Wer Gunn im Einsatz sehen will, muss nach Asker bei Oslo – dort löscht sie Brände und holt Kätzchen vom Baum. Unten sehen Sie einige Instagram-Bilder der 30-Jährigen.
 

Happy Friday?? Hope you have the best weekend and share it with the people you love ?

Ein von Gunn Narten (@narten86) gepostetes Foto am

 

Kvilepuls på @holmsbu_spa ?? #relaxtime #holmsbuspa #blessed

Ein von Gunn Narten (@narten86) gepostetes Foto am

 

Back to work ?? Hope you're enjoying your Friday?? #bestjobintheworld #firefighter #whatsnottosmileabout

Ein von Gunn Narten (@narten86) gepostetes Foto am

Sexting verriet Betrügerin

Hey Baby! Ich bin endlich im Hotel und nehme gleich eine Dusche. Sorry, mein Flug war ein bisschen verspätet.
Ted wird geladen, bitte warten...

Ihre Meinung

Top gelesen
Leserreporter: Top gelesen
Heiß diskutiert
Wetter Heute