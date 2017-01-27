Many of you have asked me to share more personal info about myself... so here you go: 10 facts about me??? ?Born and raised in Oltedal, a small village outside Stavanger, Norway?? ?Currently located in Asker, Norway?? 3: Height (179cm) 5.8" ???Weight; don't know and really don't care??? ?Work: Full time firefighter, part time EMT, suicide prevention speaker? (love my jobs!!)?Sports: weight training, running and swimming????????? ?Favorite animal: goats and alpacas ? (definitely having my own some day?) ?Idols: Lars Monsen, @skogcecilie @karitraa and @vibekeskofterud (so inspirational??) ?Favorite thing to do: hiking in the Norwegian mountains ? -and spending time with the people I love ?????Favorite dish: "pinnekjøtt" -norwegian dish, salty sheepmeet?
Rule number one for being happy: stop comparing yourself to others ??-You are unique ? No one is you, and that is your power!? -there will always be someone who's stronger, faster, have more money than you etc...but as long as you keep working towards YOUR goals and doing the things that give YOU happiness and value to your life, that's the most important thing. Shoutout to everyone who's doing their best??? #trowbacktoahappyplace #healthandhappiness #doyourthing #youareunique #phiphi #takemeback
Find your passion in life and you'll never have a problem with Monday's??? Throwback to one of my first big fires back in Stavanger where I started my career as a Firefighter. Think I was 21 here??? -and my helmet was so clean and shiny ? #rookie #firegirl #bybrann #stavanger #rogalandbrannogredning #femalefirefighter #brannmann #brannkonstabel #brannogredning #mondaymotivation
I don't workout because I hate my body. I workout because I love it! -I love it for everything it does for me. Running, lifting, swimming, climbing, walking in the mountains... I'm feeling healthy, strong and very lucky!?? Take care of your body and it will take care of you ? #takecareofyourbody #selflove #workout #styrketrening #dips #skins #skinsornothing
Goodtimes and dinner with the girls next ?? Vipper av de flinke jentene på @elizabethstudio ?? Eg har gått der i 2 år nå og kunne ikkje vert mer fornøyd! Eg e ikkje så forfengelige, men dette unne eg meg? Elske å slippe å sminke meg om morningen ?? #vippeextension #elizabethstudio #lashesonpoint #volumvipper