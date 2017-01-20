This Trump meme captures what the rest of the world is thinking now... actually change the N to a D @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ybv5NFrfel

Don't know why, but every time I see a pic of Barron Trump, I think of Damien, from The Omen pic.twitter.com/hgaZefMMBa — John Daniel (@jdaniel907) 20. Januar 2017

Trump pousse des Américains vers l’immobilier canadien (même au Québec, 3è marché le plus prisé) https://t.co/r740T7KKlG pic.twitter.com/OjbPEOWud5 — Les Affaires (@la_lesaffaires) 20. Januar 2017

This Trump meme captures what the rest of the world is thinking now... actually change the N to a D @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ybv5NFrfel — Dee Iva (@DeeIva1) 20. Januar 2017

These Next 4 Years, Trump Will Become The Almighty Meme God pic.twitter.com/yBtufPzqx7 — -Jonny Suarez- (@JonxSuarez) 20. Januar 2017

Dude what if Trump...works for the government#inauguration pic.twitter.com/zrbsJaeZRV — Meme Squatch (@meme_squatch) 20. Januar 2017

Spotted by @KateBennett_DC: a Pepe Trump "In Meme We Trust" sign pic.twitter.com/7h9rlnpGLY — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) 20. Januar 2017

Après 8 ans de présidence, Obama sort de la Maison Blanche un peu marqué. On n'imagine même pas ce qu'il en sera pour Trump. Ah, si. #LPJ pic.twitter.com/PYdF9PjZFz — Le Petit Journal (@LPJofficiel) 20. Januar 2017

Good to see Trump's presidency is already off to a meme-worthy beginning. #MaskettaMan #Bane pic.twitter.com/lncyXInxIT — Iain Flood (@IainFlood) 20. Januar 2017

all hail god emperor trump pic.twitter.com/O4dIbYVT1p — RonnieTheMeme (@RonnieTheMeme) 20. Januar 2017

President Trump breezing through stacks of executive orders the way you agree to new iTunes terms & conditions. pic.twitter.com/EfwyPxM7C4 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) 20. Januar 2017

Donald Trump sings "Treat You Better" pic.twitter.com/gIBBvuFz0G — Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) 20. Januar 2017

Getting ready for Trump's inauguration https://t.co/3QsUPjTHWP — Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) 20. Januar 2017