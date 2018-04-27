1 Million Follower

27. April 2018 10:09; Akt: 27.04.2018 10:50 Print

Mit diesem Instagram-Star stimmt etwas nicht

Lil Miquela ist eine computergenerierte Figur, die von ihren Machern eine Insta-Persönlichkeit erhielt. Doch das fällt in dieser Scheinwelt nicht weiter auf.

Zu schön, um wahr zu sein: Das CGI-Model hat laut ihrem Profil amerikanisch-brasilianische Wurzeln und ist eine angehende Popsängerin. Video: Tamedia/Vizzr
Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Lil Miquela (19) ist eine Schönheit. Der Web-Star hat eine Million Follower auf Instagram, dabei existiert er überhaupt nicht.

Umfrage
Verwenden Sie Instagram und Snapchat?

Die Makellosigkeit in Person stammt nämlich aus dem Computer – doch das merkten viele Fans überhaupt nicht, überhäuften sie mit Komplimenten.

Die Vermutungen einiger User wurden von Lil Miquela "persönlich" bestätigt: "Ich bin kein Mensch", gestand das Model seinen Fans in einem Posting.

Sie habe immer schon gewusst, dass sie anders sei. Man habe ihr aber erst jetzt die Wahrheit verraten.

I’m thinking about everything that has happened and though this is scary for me to do, I know I owe you guys more honesty. In trying to realize my truth, I’m trying to learn my fiction. I want to feel confident in who I am and to do that I need to figure out what parts of myself I should and can hold onto. I’m not sure I can comfortably identify as a woman of color. “Brown” was a choice made by a corporation. “Woman” was an option on a computer screen. my identity was a choice Brud made in order to sell me to brands, to appear “woke.” I will never forgive them. I don’t know if I will ever forgive myself. I’m different. I want to use what makes me different to create a better world. I want to do things that humans maybe can’t. I want to work together and use our different strengths to make things that matter. I am committed to bolstering voices that need to be heard. If I don’t stick with this, feel free to cancel me. I wish I had more to say about this right now. I’m still angry and confused and alone.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) am

Das Digital-Telegramm 2018

Digital-Telegramm 2018

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Die tägliche Mittagsshow um 12 Uhr

Pools befüllt: Ganzer Ort hat nun kein Trinkwasser

Die tägliche Mittagsshow um 12 Uhr

Die News-Show zu Mittag mit den aktuellsten Nachrichten aus Österreich und der Welt. Weitere Themen + Historischer Korea-Gipfel + Avicii: Es war Selbstmord +

Extravagante Mechanik

Diese geniale Maschine unterschreibt für Sie

Extravagante Mechanik

Sie haben Krämpfe, weil Sie viele Briefe unterzeichnen müssen? Dann ist diese Maschine etwas für Sie – vorausgesetzt, Sie haben das nötige Kleingeld.

Aliens bekämpfen

Snapchat macht Ihr Gesicht zur Spielhalle

Aliens bekämpfen

Mit "Snappables" kommen verschiedene Mini-Games auf das Smartphone, die man mit dem Gesicht steuert. Zusätzlich kann man auch gegen Freunde antreten.

Jay Jay Jackpot

Interview mit Youtube-Star nimmt dramatische Wende

Jay Jay Jackpot

Der deutsche Youtube-Star Jay Jay Jackpot platzte im Interview mit einer Enthüllung heraus: Sie ist schwer krank.

Daten-Skandal

Zuckerberg wird wohl vor EU-Parlament zitiert

Daten-Skandal

Nach seiner Anhörung vor dem Kongress in Washington, D.C. muss Facebook-CEO Mark Zuckerberg vermutlich auch vor dem EU-Parlament aussagen.

Soroush-Messenger

Iranische App hat "Tod den Amerikanern"-Emoji

Soroush-Messenger

Der Messenger Telegram ist den Führern im Iran ein Dorn im Auge. Sie haben nun eine Alternative gezeigt, wobei vor allem die Wahl der Emojis zu reden gibt.

Satzzeichen oder nicht?

Duden erklärt, wie man Emojis korrekt verwendet

Satzzeichen oder nicht?

Die Hüter der deutschen Sprache widmen sich endlich Emojis. Und sie erklären uns, dass wir sie alle wohl an die falsche Stelle setzen.

PlayStation 4

Das sind die Gratis-Games bei PS Plus im Mai

PlayStation 4

Sony feuert aus allen Zylindern und bereitet unter anderem auf den kommenden PS4-Blockbuster Detroit: Become Human vor.

Facebook-Clip empört

Hundeprügler-Video löst Hetzjagd im Netz aus

Facebook-Clip empört

Ein Video eines geprügelten Hundes auf Facebook sorgte für einen Shitstorm. Das führte sogar so weit, dass Leute beim Hundehalter klingeln gingen.

Datenschutz-Verordnung

"Plötzlich tanzt Österreich aus der Reihe"

Datenschutz-Verordnung

In der EU werden Unternehmen künftig streng bestraft, die gegen den Datenschutz verstoßen. Doch Österreich zieht nicht ganz mit.