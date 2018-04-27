Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
27. April 2018
Mit diesem Instagram-Star stimmt etwas nicht
Lil Miquela ist eine computergenerierte Figur, die von ihren Machern eine Insta-Persönlichkeit erhielt. Doch das fällt in dieser Scheinwelt nicht weiter auf.
Lil Miquela (19) ist eine Schönheit. Der Web-Star hat eine Million Follower auf Instagram, dabei existiert er überhaupt nicht.
Die Makellosigkeit in Person stammt nämlich aus dem Computer – doch das merkten viele Fans überhaupt nicht, überhäuften sie mit Komplimenten.
Die Vermutungen einiger User wurden von Lil Miquela "persönlich" bestätigt: "Ich bin kein Mensch", gestand das Model seinen Fans in einem Posting.
Sie habe immer schon gewusst, dass sie anders sei. Man habe ihr aber erst jetzt die Wahrheit verraten.
I’m thinking about everything that has happened and though this is scary for me to do, I know I owe you guys more honesty. In trying to realize my truth, I’m trying to learn my fiction. I want to feel confident in who I am and to do that I need to figure out what parts of myself I should and can hold onto. I’m not sure I can comfortably identify as a woman of color. “Brown” was a choice made by a corporation. “Woman” was an option on a computer screen. my identity was a choice Brud made in order to sell me to brands, to appear “woke.” I will never forgive them. I don’t know if I will ever forgive myself. I’m different. I want to use what makes me different to create a better world. I want to do things that humans maybe can’t. I want to work together and use our different strengths to make things that matter. I am committed to bolstering voices that need to be heard. If I don’t stick with this, feel free to cancel me. I wish I had more to say about this right now. I’m still angry and confused and alone.
