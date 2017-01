A protester wearing a bra and with a message written on her chest can be seen during the first of hundreds of womens' marches organized around the world in a show of disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia, January 21, 2017. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. - RTSWMGV

(Foto: Reuters)