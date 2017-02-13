Grammys 2017: Metallica und Lady Gaga
Adele räumte bei den 59. Grammy Awards insgesamt fünf Preise ab. Zwischen den Verleihungen gab es bei der Veranstaltung zahlreiche atemberaubende Live-Auftritte. Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Adele selber, Lady Gaga gemeinsam mit Metallica und Bruno Mars mit seinem Prince-Tribute sorgten für unvergessliche musikalische Momente.
Watch Lady Gaga's amazing performance with Metallica on the #Grammys here pic.twitter.com/QMiWhrooMe— ? Gaga | Panos ? (@GagaNetCrew) 13. Februar 2017
Nailed it, @Adele. #GRAMMYs #GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/N5o1hs3Fin— Mashable (@mashable) 13. Februar 2017
Katy Perry gets political for her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/xqxI42EPU9— Mashable (@mashable) 13. Februar 2017
Watch: @Beyonce performs 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles' pregnant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/ruIyRemXev pic.twitter.com/AbQX8VnFKn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 13. Februar 2017
Hello, @Adele: Watch her kick off the 2017 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/ruIyRe5mmX pic.twitter.com/YUeCiPB1sR— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 13. Februar 2017
