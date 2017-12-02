Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
50.000 Kilometer am Rad
23. Januar 2018 14:57; Akt: 23.01.2018 14:57 Print
Diese Frau radelte in 1.000 Tagen um die ganze Welt
Es fing mit einem einfachen Traum an, doch dieser verleitete die Schwedin Fredrika Ek dazu, mit dem Fahrrad die ganze Welt zu bereisen.
ZoomIn
Für 45 Länder auf fünf Kontinenten brauchte die 26-jährige Schwedin 1.040 Tage. Nach über drei Jahren und mehr als 50.000 Kilometern endlich wieder in der Heimat anzukommen, ist ein schönes Gefühl.
Fredrika ging es bei ihrer Reise nicht ums Radfahren, sondern um Freiheit und darum, die Welt so zu sehen, wie sie wirklich ist. "Ich habe die wundervollsten Menschen getroffen, ich hatte die schönsten Ausblicke, die Postkarten vermitteln wollen, aber es niemals können", erzählt die 26-Jährige, die für ihre Rad-Weltreise ihre Familie und Freunde zurückgelassen hat – trotz aller Bedenken.
"Ich war all die Jahre alleine, aber niemals einsam. Denn überall wo ich war, war auch jemand, der mich mit offenen Armen empfangen hat."
Jetzt hat die Schwedin eine Stiftung gegründet, mit welcher jenen hilfsbereiten Menschen auf aller Welt geholfen werden soll.
If I told you the mad dream that became this bike ride, had become the longest bicycle expedition in Swedish history. That it finishes on Saturday the 13th of January at 13.00 on Stora Torget, Sundsvall - & that it would mean the world to me if you came to join the celebrations at the finish line. Would you? 😍 Event link in bio. Bring your friends - & I’ll see you there! ❤️💥🏁
!! CLOSED !! Day 10! I got my hands on this @BergansOfNorway base layer just a few weeks ago & have been using it every single day since! Today’s your chance to win one too. _ Bergans of Norway’s Barlind Half Zip & Tights (lady/man) are valued 157€ & will be delivered to one lucky winner in Sweden. _ Put your name in the hat: 1. Give @thebikeramble a follow 2. Like this post 3. In your comment: For what outdoor / high intensity activities will the Barlind get to keep you warm & dry this winter? ❄️😍 _ Deadline tomorrow 11/12 at 12.00 CET, after which one winner will be selected & contacted. This is in no way sponsored, administered or associated with Instagram Inc. _ GOOD LUCK! 💃🏻🎅🏼 #bergansofnorway #turglädje
I think this one speaks for itself..! Every single part of this dream have turned out way beyond my wildest imagination. It’s been a long time now since numbers like these seemed to matter but nevertheless - tonight I’m celebrating. _ I’m celebrating that this impossible dream came true. And even more, that I still have a long way to go & don’t have to wake up just yet. 1000 days & soon to be 50k km across 5 continents around the world sound great, but are really nothing. _ There is however that one number that is not only real, but also everything. The one that is & will continue to be the literal difference between life & death for women & girls just like me. While I manage the pedaling on my own - this is the one I need your help with. _ Please celebrate with me tonight. Please help me make this journey count. Please - if you have the slightest possibility, make your donation - no matter how big or small - to the ActionAid @actionaidswe fundraiser right now. _ Tonight I’m celebrating that my dream came true. Now let’s make damn sure we do all in our power to give more women & girls around this globe the chance to lead a safe, equal & independent life in which they are given the chance to fulfill theirs. _ Link is in bio. And you people are absolutely incredible ❤️👭
(red)