Im mexikanischen Ferienort Playa del Carmen hat sich zum Abschluss des berühmten Elektro-Festivals BPM eine Schießerei ereignet. Dabei wurden mindestens fünf Menschen getötet, unter den Toten sind vermutlich drei Ausländern. Bei ihnen soll es sich um britische und US-amerikanische Touristen handeln.
We were dancing and having fun. Everyone was enjoying themselves when we heard several gunshots. For a moment we all thought on fireworks or people popping the big air ballons. It all happened so fast... seconds later I saw how everybody got to the floor, falling like dominoes starting at the back of the dancefloor. We remained there like 30 secs, then everyone started to stand up. We were all confused and I started taping this video when chaos and panic began. People started to scream and to try to get out of the club. We got again to the floor but this time several people fell over me. Someone started yelling 'take it easy man, take it easy'... At that moment I really thought that they were goin to open random fire over us and I really panicked. As I could I got up and started to run to the back door. Next moment we were walking through an alley and out to 12th Avenue. For me, this is the worst experience ever and the first time in my life that I felt I was in mortal danger. The feeling is indescribable. I'm so sad this happened in such a beautiful place as #PlayaDelCarmen and during an international festival with people from all over the world @thebpmfestival #PrayForMexico #BlueParrot #BPM #BPM2017 #Shooting
Laut der Bürgermeisterin Cristina Torres eröffnete mindestens ein Bewaffnete am frühen Montagmorgen während des BPM-Festivals im Nachtclub "Blue Parrot" das Feuer. Panik machte sich unter den Gästen breit, dabei wurden weitere Menschen verletzt. Wer der Schütze war und warum er schoss, ist noch ungeklärt.
Mehrere Star-DJs die am BPM-Festival aufgetreten sind, haben sich auf Twitter gemeldet. Der Grammy-Gewinner und Techno-DJ Dubfire war gar hinter dem DJ-Pult, als die Schiesserei passierte: "Es war totales Chaos. Wir sind ok. Hoffe alle anderen sind es auch», schreibt er auf Twitter. Und der DJ Jackmaster schreibt "vier bis fünf Tote, viele Verletzte – bleibt in eurem Hotel, falls ihr am BPM-Festival seit."
Momento del tiroteo #BPM2017 #bpmfestival #bpm— Kenny Brian (@djkennybrian) 16. Januar 2017
:( pic.twitter.com/5F2fWtGsal
