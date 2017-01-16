Millionen sagten zu Facebook-Megaparty endete tödlich

Bei einer Schiesserei während eines Festivals für elektronische Musik im mexikanischen Ferienort Playa del Carmen sind mindestens fünf Menschen getötet worden. Unter den Toten sind vermutlich drei Ausländer. In den sozialen Netzwerken kursieren Videoaufnahmen vom Club:Laut der Bürgermeisterin Cristina Torres eröffnete mindestens ein Bewaffnete am frühen Montagmorgen während des BPM-Festivals im Nachtclub "Blue Parrot" das Feuer. Panik machte sich unter den Gästen breit, dabei wurden weitere Menschen verletzt. Wer der Schütze war und warum er schoss, ist noch ungeklärt.Mehrere Star-DJs die am BPM-Festival aufgetreten sind, haben sich auf Twitter gemeldet. Der Grammy-Gewinner und Techno-DJ Dubfire war gar hinter dem DJ-Pult, als die Schiesserei passierte: "Es war totales Chaos. Wir sind ok. Hoffe alle anderen sind es auch», schreibt er auf Twitter. Und der DJ Jackmaster schreibt "vier bis fünf Tote, viele Verletzte – bleibt in eurem Hotel, falls ihr am BPM-Festival seit."