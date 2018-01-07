"Ich habe JA gesagt"

07. Januar 2018 14:20; Akt: 07.01.2018 14:20 Print

Alexandra Burke hat sich in Paris verlobt

Sängerin Alexandra Burke gab via Instagram bekannt, dass sie und ihr Partner Joshua Ginnelly sich verlobt haben.

Credit: YouTube
Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Lange kursierten Gerüchte, jetzt ist es offiziell: "Hallelujah"-Sängerin Alexandra Burke und ihr Freund Joshua Ginnelly haben sich verlobt. Auf Instagram zeigt ihren Klunker mit den Worten "Ich habe Ja gesagt". Die beiden sind erst seit April 2016 ein Paar.

Die berühmt berüchtigte Frage hat er ihr in Paris gestellt. "Wir wollten die Verlobung erstmal für uns behalten und diesen Moment gemeinsam genießen", schreibt sie.

18-12- 17 🇫🇷 I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected. My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer. So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much. We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything... Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened. I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it. 😇 For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages - thank you. Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before. Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) am

I S L A N D 🌴 T I N G Z 🌴 🥥 (don’t watch my long arms 😹)

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) am

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Glattgebügelt

"Botox-Boys": Schon wieder Beauty-OP in Wien

Glattgebügelt

Lipofilling für die Botox Boys: Vater und Onkel von Reality TV Star Florian Wess legten sich wieder auf den OP Tisch!

Emotionales Video

Christina Aguilera trauert um ihren Hund Stinky

Emotionales Video

Popsängerin Christina Aguilera musste ihren geliebten Hund nach 17 Jahren einschläfern.

In Kanada

Justin Bieber bekommt eigene Ausstellung

In Kanada

Popstar Justin Bieber (23) wird in Ontario mit einer eigenen Ausstellung geehrt.

"Game of Thrones"-Star

Betrunkener Jon Snow aus Bar geworfen

Kit Harington benahm sich in einer Bar so daneben, dass er von den Türstehern aus dem Lokal geworfen wurde.

Rapperin Schwesta Ewa

"SEK hat mich aus dem Schlaf geholt – nackt!"

Rapperin Schwesta Ewa

Die schillernde Skandal-Rapperin Schwesta Ewa hat für einen SEK-Einsatz in Stuttgart gesorgt. Sie hatte auf Instagram mit Waffen posiert.

1,7 Millionen Euro wert

Juwelier behauptet Paris Hiltons Ring ist "geklaut"

1,7 Millionen Euro wert

Paris Hiltons Ring ist angeblich kein Unikat. Ein New Yorker Juwelier behauptet Rapperin Cardi B trage den selben Ring.

Baby-News

So süß verkündet Haylie Duff ihre Schwangerschaft

Baby-News

Schauspielerin Haylie Duff ("Eine himmlische Familie") verrät mit einem süßen Instagram-Foto, dass sie zum zweiten Mal schwanger ist.

Sexy

Heiße Schuhkampagne mit Model Bella Hadid

Sexy

So sexy wirbt Victoria's-Secret-Model Bella Hadid für die neue Schuh-Kollektion von Giuseppe Zanotti.

"Golden Girls"-Star

Betty White (95) schwört auf Wodka und Hot Dogs

Die 95-jährige Schauspielerin Betty White (95) verrät das Geheimnis ihres langen Lebens.

Von Kris Jenner & Co

Khloe Kardashian wurde zum Abnehmen gezwungen

Von Kris Jenner & Co

Khloe verriet, dass die Kardashian-Familie sie zum Abnehmen drängte. Angeblich würde sie dem Image schaden.