"Ich habe JA gesagt"
07. Januar 2018 14:20; Akt: 07.01.2018 14:20 Print
Alexandra Burke hat sich in Paris verlobt
Sängerin Alexandra Burke gab via Instagram bekannt, dass sie und ihr Partner Joshua Ginnelly sich verlobt haben.
Lange kursierten Gerüchte, jetzt ist es offiziell: "Hallelujah"-Sängerin Alexandra Burke und ihr Freund Joshua Ginnelly haben sich verlobt. Auf Instagram zeigt ihren Klunker mit den Worten "Ich habe Ja gesagt". Die beiden sind erst seit April 2016 ein Paar.
Die berühmt berüchtigte Frage hat er ihr in Paris gestellt. "Wir wollten die Verlobung erstmal für uns behalten und diesen Moment gemeinsam genießen", schreibt sie.
18-12- 17 🇫🇷 I said YES! Smiling as I type this because it was the best day ever in Paris and so unexpected. My soul mate and my love asked me something that I could only have dreamt of. Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer. So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much. We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything... Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened. I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it. 😇 For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages - thank you. Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before. Here’s to an amazing future that’s filled with love, joy and so much happiness. I love you Joshua Ginnelly. I can’t wait to see what our future brings and what God provides for us xxx
