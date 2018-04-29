Amy Schumer liegt mit Niereninfektion im Spital

"Ich wollte das mit euch teilen, weil es verdammt sexy ist", schrieb Amy Schumer auf ihrem Instagram-Account zu einigen Bildern, die sie mit Infusionsnadeln im Arm im Krankenhausbett zeigt.

Fünf Tage musste sie wegen einer schrecklichen Niereninfektion das Spitalsbett hüten. Eigentlich stand eine Reise nach London für

die Premiere ihres neuesten Films "I Feel Pretty" auf dem Programm, doch die Ärzte gaben dafür kein grünes Licht.

Ehemann Chris und Amys Schwester waren die ganze Zeit an ihrer Seite.

Der Film "I Feel Pretty", in dem Schumer eine übergewichtige Frau mit Minderwertigkeitskomplexen spielt, die sich nach einem Unfall für eine Supermodel hält, läuft am 10. Mai in den heimischen Kinos an.

(baf)