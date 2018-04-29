Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Europareise abgesagt
29. April 2018 09:41; Akt: 29.04.2018 09:57 Print
Amy Schumer liegt mit Niereninfektion im Spital
Die 36-Jährige musste wegen eines Krankenhausaufenthalts einen Promo-Trip für ihren neuen Film "I Feel Pretty" absagen.
"Ich wollte das mit euch teilen, weil es verdammt sexy ist", schrieb Amy Schumer auf ihrem Instagram-Account zu einigen Bildern, die sie mit Infusionsnadeln im Arm im Krankenhausbett zeigt.
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.
Fünf Tage musste sie wegen einer schrecklichen Niereninfektion das Spitalsbett hüten. Eigentlich stand eine Reise nach London für
die Premiere ihres neuesten Films "I Feel Pretty" auf dem Programm, doch die Ärzte gaben dafür kein grünes Licht.
Ehemann Chris und Amys Schwester waren die ganze Zeit an ihrer Seite.
Der Film "I Feel Pretty", in dem Schumer eine übergewichtige Frau mit Minderwertigkeitskomplexen spielt, die sich nach einem Unfall für eine Supermodel hält, läuft am 10. Mai in den heimischen Kinos an.
(baf)