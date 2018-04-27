So reagieren die Stars auf das Bill-Cosby-Urteil

US-Serienstar Bill Cosby ist am Donnerstag von einer Jury wegen sexuellen Missbrauchs für schuldig befunden worden. Ihm drohen bis zu 30 Jahre Haft. Das Strafmaß wird demnächst bekannt gegeben.

Zahlreiche Stars haben sich dazu geäußert, unter anderem "Charmed"-Star Rose McGowan. Auf Twitter schrieb sie: "Cosby ist schuldig. Es tut mir leid, wenn ihr an eine Lüge geglaubt habt. Seine Opfer können aufatmen", schrieb sie.

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 26. April 2018

Auch Wil Wheaton, bekannt aus der Serie "Raumschiff Enterprise", meldete sich zu Wort: "Gut. Stirb im Gefängnis, du uneinsichtiger Vergewaltiger" .

Good. Die in prison, you unapologetic rapist. https://t.co/rM5GUYJqAO — Wil 'this account mocks fascists' Wheaton (@wilw) 26. April 2018

"Thelma & Louise"-Darstellerin Susan Sarandon schrieb: "Mit Bill Cosbys Schuldspruch hoffe ich, dass diese Frauen zur Ruhe kommen können [...]."

With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp https://t.co/5MHTsbp2Bz — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) 26. April 2018

Auch "The Mentalist"-Darstellerin Patricia Arquette findet es gut, dass Bill Cosby schuldig gesprochen wurde. Sie tweetete: "Selbst mit dutzenden Anklägern haben wir alle befürchtet, dass Bill Cosby einfach ungestraft davonkommen könnte."

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 26. April 2018

Elizabeth Banks denkt vor allem an die Opfer: "Mögen sie heute etwas Frieden finden. #guilty", schreibt sie.

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) 26. April 2018

US-Comedian Chelsea Handler äußerte sich mit einem sarkastischen Kommentar: "Ich frage mich wie lange Trump wohl brauchen wird, bis er ankündigt, dass er Bill Cosby begnadigen wird."

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) 26. April 2018

(red)