"Stirb im Gefängnis"

27. April 2018 15:39

So reagieren die Stars auf das Bill-Cosby-Urteil

Bill Cosby wurde schuldig gesprochen: Zahlreiche Stars haben sich in den sozialen Netzwerken dazu geäußert.

Bill Cosby und seine Frau Camille Bill Cosby und seine Frau Camille Bill Cosby und seine Frau Camille Bill Cosby Anwältin Gloria Allred Bill Cosby mit Keshia Knight Pulliam Bill Cosby Polizei vor dem Gerichtsgebäude Bill Cosby Bill Cosby Prozess

US-Serienstar Bill Cosby ist am Donnerstag von einer Jury wegen sexuellen Missbrauchs für schuldig befunden worden. Ihm drohen bis zu 30 Jahre Haft. Das Strafmaß wird demnächst bekannt gegeben.

Zahlreiche Stars haben sich dazu geäußert, unter anderem "Charmed"-Star Rose McGowan. Auf Twitter schrieb sie: "Cosby ist schuldig. Es tut mir leid, wenn ihr an eine Lüge geglaubt habt. Seine Opfer können aufatmen", schrieb sie.


Auch Wil Wheaton, bekannt aus der Serie "Raumschiff Enterprise", meldete sich zu Wort: "Gut. Stirb im Gefängnis, du uneinsichtiger Vergewaltiger" .


"Thelma & Louise"-Darstellerin Susan Sarandon schrieb: "Mit Bill Cosbys Schuldspruch hoffe ich, dass diese Frauen zur Ruhe kommen können [...]."


Auch "The Mentalist"-Darstellerin Patricia Arquette findet es gut, dass Bill Cosby schuldig gesprochen wurde. Sie tweetete: "Selbst mit dutzenden Anklägern haben wir alle befürchtet, dass Bill Cosby einfach ungestraft davonkommen könnte."


Elizabeth Banks denkt vor allem an die Opfer: "Mögen sie heute etwas Frieden finden. #guilty", schreibt sie.


US-Comedian Chelsea Handler äußerte sich mit einem sarkastischen Kommentar: "Ich frage mich wie lange Trump wohl brauchen wird, bis er ankündigt, dass er Bill Cosby begnadigen wird."


Proteste bei Prozess gegen Bill Cosby
Proteste bei Prozess gegen Bill Cosby

