Coco Austin feiert sich als Pionierin dicker Hintern

Die 38-Jährige erinnert via Instagram daran, dass es auch schon vor Kim Kardashian und Co. Kurven in der Modelwelt gab.

26. März 2016: Coco Austin feiert ihren 37. Geburtstag im Foxtail Nightclub in Las Vegas. Ice-T feiert den 37. Geburtstag seiner Frau Coco Austin in Las Vegas. 19. März 2016: Coco Austin beim 33. jährlichen PaleyFest in Los Angeles. Coco Austin und Tochter Chanel Marrow am 18. Jänner 2017 beim Shoppen in Miami. Coco Austin und Tochter Chanel Marrow am 17. Jänner 2017 am Strand von Miami. Coco Austin und Ice-T am 13. Mai 2017 in Beverly Hills. Coco Austin am 11. Juli 2016 in New York.

Po-Ikone Coco Austin wurde mit ihrem gleichermaßen ausladenden wie strammen Hinterteil rund um die Jahrtausendwende berühmt. 2002 heiratete die US-Amerikanerin mit serbischen Wurzeln Rapper Ice-T (59) und brachte im November 2015 eine Tochter zur Welt.

Schon zuvor war es ruhig geworden um Coco Austin, nun aber beansprucht das Model seinen Platz in der Fashion-Evolution der weiblichen Kurven. Auf Instagram postete sie einen alten Schnappschuss ihres verlängerten Rückens und erinnerte daran, dass nicht erst Kim Kardashian und Nicki Minaj den runden Popo populär gemacht haben.

"Ich erwähne [die beiden], weil junge Leute die Popkultur als Geschichtsschreibung erachten", so Coco. "Sie müssen aber wissen, dass es schon vor ihnen losging, das war auch in der Zeit vor dem Schönheitschirurgie-Fieber."

I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling ..I don't post much about it & new followers don't even know I had a career in modeling they just see a wife,mother and someone that was on reality tv but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I'm proud of what I've done. I feel people should know it wasn't easy..I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful..this was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze. During my time it was pretty much Jlo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon and Cindy Margolos was a popular bikini model and Buffie the Body was a popluar urban model and of course I need to give props to Anna Nicole Smith for also seeing this vision..To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world.. But I helped changed the minds of what booty was. Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes and sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history..I don't want to toss it aside like it was nothing...I'd like to think some of my modeling was meaningful... After tons of calendars,DVD's over 100 magazine covers and editorials I'm still standing..Thank you for all years of support .Power to the booty and strong healthy women! (This pic is from one of my motorcylce calendars) Update to post!!! This was posted yesterday & ALL comments were positive until race was brought up today.Let me remind you 20 years ago there were not a lot of white girls w/ thick bodies in the modeling game.They didn't consider my body type as the standard therefore It was harder to work in the industry.I was one of the 1st white models to break the mold & go mainstream with my body type and to let people know its OK to be curvy in the modeling world.Today curvy is the norm but when I first started out it wasn't. Yesterday I felt I explained this thoroughly but I see some of you needed more details

Coco Austin sieht sich als Vorreiterin des Anti-Mager-Trends und in einer Liga mit Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Margalos und Anna Nicole Smith. "Hatte man einen Pop [O-Ton: 'booty', Anm.] galt man in der Welt des Modelns als fett. Aber ich habe geholfen, die Wahrnehmung darüber zu ändern, was Popo bedeutete."

Die 38-Jährige führt weiter aus: "Heute ist es ganz normal, alle möglichen verschiedenen Formen und Größen zu sehen, niemand denkt überhaupt noch darüber nach. Ich habe der Geschichte geholfen."

Am Ende ihres Posts bedankte sich Coco Austin schließlich noch bei ihren Fans und schloss mit den Worten: " Power to the booty and strong healthy women!" ("Der Popo und starke, gesunde Frauen an die Macht!")

