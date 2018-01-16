Coco Austin feiert sich als Pionierin dicker Hintern

Po-Ikone Coco Austin wurde mit ihrem gleichermaßen ausladenden wie strammen Hinterteil rund um die Jahrtausendwende berühmt. 2002 heiratete die US-Amerikanerin mit serbischen Wurzeln Rapper Ice-T (59) und brachte im November 2015 eine Tochter zur Welt.

Geschichtsschreibung

Schon zuvor war es ruhig geworden um Coco Austin, nun aber beansprucht das Model seinen Platz in der Fashion-Evolution der weiblichen Kurven. Auf Instagram postete sie einen alten Schnappschuss ihres verlängerten Rückens und erinnerte daran, dass nicht erst Kim Kardashian und Nicki Minaj den runden Popo populär gemacht haben.

"Ich erwähne [die beiden], weil junge Leute die Popkultur als Geschichtsschreibung erachten", so Coco. "Sie müssen aber wissen, dass es schon vor ihnen losging, das war auch in der Zeit vor dem Schönheitschirurgie-Fieber."

Coco Austin sieht sich als Vorreiterin des Anti-Mager-Trends und in einer Liga mit Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Margalos und Anna Nicole Smith. "Hatte man einen Pop [O-Ton: 'booty', Anm.] galt man in der Welt des Modelns als fett. Aber ich habe geholfen, die Wahrnehmung darüber zu ändern, was Popo bedeutete."

Die 38-Jährige führt weiter aus: "Heute ist es ganz normal, alle möglichen verschiedenen Formen und Größen zu sehen, niemand denkt überhaupt noch darüber nach. Ich habe der Geschichte geholfen."

Am Ende ihres Posts bedankte sich Coco Austin schließlich noch bei ihren Fans und schloss mit den Worten: " Power to the booty and strong healthy women!" ("Der Popo und starke, gesunde Frauen an die Macht!")

(lfd)