Drake steht auf "Scorpion" zu unehelichem Sohn

Gerüchte, dass der 31-Jährige mit dem französichen Ex-Pornosternchen Sophie Brussaux ein Kind haben soll, gibt es schon länger. Erstmals nimmt Drake auch persönlich dazu Stellung.

Und zwar auf "Scorpion", seinem neuen Album. Im Song "Emotionless" etwa heißt es : "Ich hab' mein Kind nicht vor der Welt versteckt, sondern ich habe die Welt vor meinem Kind versteckt".

🤯😷👌🏽 Ein Beitrag geteilt von champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) am Jun 28, 2018 um 3:56 PDT

Adonis, so der Name des kleinen Buben, wurde bereits am 11. Oktober 2017 zur Welt gebracht. Im Text zum Song "March 14" erzählt Drake, dass er in Miami gefeiert habe, als ein DNA-Test die Vaterschaft bestätigt hat.

Auch ein Haus habe er seinem Sohn schon gekauft, lässt er seine Fans wissen. Gesehen habe er Adonis allerdings erst ein Mal und zwar zu Weihnachten.

Bleiben Sie informiert mit dem Newsletter von heute.at

(baf)