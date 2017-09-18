Neues Album

Drake steht auf "Scorpion" zu unehelichem Sohn

Der kanadische Rapper hat ein neues Album veröffentlicht. Darauf spricht er erstmals über Adonis, seinen kleinen Sohn.

Gerüchte, dass der 31-Jährige mit dem französichen Ex-Pornosternchen Sophie Brussaux ein Kind haben soll, gibt es schon länger. Erstmals nimmt Drake auch persönlich dazu Stellung.

Und zwar auf "Scorpion", seinem neuen Album. Im Song "Emotionless" etwa heißt es : "Ich hab' mein Kind nicht vor der Welt versteckt, sondern ich habe die Welt vor meinem Kind versteckt".

🤯😷👌🏽

Ein Beitrag geteilt von champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) am

Adonis, so der Name des kleinen Buben, wurde bereits am 11. Oktober 2017 zur Welt gebracht. Im Text zum Song "March 14" erzählt Drake, dass er in Miami gefeiert habe, als ein DNA-Test die Vaterschaft bestätigt hat.

Auch ein Haus habe er seinem Sohn schon gekauft, lässt er seine Fans wissen. Gesehen habe er Adonis allerdings erst ein Mal und zwar zu Weihnachten.

Ok so about 3 weeks away from delivery date 😬😬😬, my body has expanded beyond anything I could imagine, see the before and after 😳... 35lbs extra and counting 👩🏼‍🎤. But I managed to dodge stretch marks thanks to a great homemade belly balm recipe given on a French aromatherapy website (@aromazone_officiel pour ceux qui connaissent), and it's way more efficient than any of these expensive creams you can buy that are full of water (which makes them cheaper to make). You need oily substances to prevent the skin from cracking. I wrote the recipe in English (3rd picture), but you'll have to convert the millimeters and grams into something you understand lol. Also drink a lot of water, and pray your genetics don't betray you...but my mom had crazy stretch marks and I don't have one yet 🤞🏼. Rub at least twice a day from the beginning of the pregnancy but especially at the end. I hope it helps a few of you as much as it helped me 😘

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sophie (@sophieknowsbetter) am

