Dwayne Johnson macht jetzt Tequila

Als Wrestler "The Rock" wurde er zum Publikumsliebling, in Hollywood machte er als muskelbepackter Actionheld Karriere, und viele seiner Fans sehen ihn bereits an Trumps Stelle im Weißen Haus, nun geht Dwayne Johnson auch noch unter die Schnapsbrenner.

Einem Bericht von "TMZ" zufolge bringt der 45-Jährige einen Tequila auf den Markt. "Mana" wird das Destillat heißen; den Namen ließ sich der Schauspielstar bereits schützen. Johnsons Wurzeln liegen in der polynesischen Kultur - dort bedeutet Mana Geist oder Seele.

Spiritualität spielt im Leben von The Rock eine große Rolle, in Symbolform findet sich Mana auch als Tattoo auf seinem Körper, wie er im August 2017 auf Instagram klarstellte. Der Kommentar zum Bild endete mit dem Hashtag "Lasst uns jetzt den Tequila rausholen":

Johnson befindet sich mit seiner Tequila-Destillerie in bester Gesellschaft. Viele Hollywood-Stars verkaufen Hochprozentiges aus Eigenproduktion. Ryan Reynolds hat seinen Gin, Matthew McConaughey hat seinen Bourbon, George Clooney hatte früher seinen Tequila.

(lfd)