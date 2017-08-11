Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
18. April 2018 10:35; Akt: 18.04.2018 11:12 Print
Dwayne Johnson macht jetzt Tequila
Der Superstar gilt als Tequila-Liebhaber und bringt in Kürze sein eigenes Fabrikat auf den Markt.
Als Wrestler "The Rock" wurde er zum Publikumsliebling, in Hollywood machte er als muskelbepackter Actionheld Karriere, und viele seiner Fans sehen ihn bereits an Trumps Stelle im Weißen Haus, nun geht Dwayne Johnson auch noch unter die Schnapsbrenner.
Einem Bericht von "TMZ" zufolge bringt der 45-Jährige einen Tequila auf den Markt. "Mana" wird das Destillat heißen; den Namen ließ sich der Schauspielstar bereits schützen. Johnsons Wurzeln liegen in der polynesischen Kultur - dort bedeutet Mana Geist oder Seele.
Spiritualität spielt im Leben von The Rock eine große Rolle, in Symbolform findet sich Mana auch als Tattoo auf seinem Körper, wie er im August 2017 auf Instagram klarstellte. Der Kommentar zum Bild endete mit dem Hashtag "Lasst uns jetzt den Tequila rausholen":
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
Johnson befindet sich mit seiner Tequila-Destillerie in bester Gesellschaft. Viele Hollywood-Stars verkaufen Hochprozentiges aus Eigenproduktion. Ryan Reynolds hat seinen Gin, Matthew McConaughey hat seinen Bourbon, George Clooney hatte früher seinen Tequila.
