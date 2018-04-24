Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Dwayne Johnson
24. April 2018 07:50; Akt: 24.04.2018 07:52 Print
"The Rock" ist zum dritten Mal Vater geworden
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (45) hat auf Instagram ein Foto von seiner süßen Tochter geteilt.
Babyfreuden bei Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Am Montagabend kam das dritte Kind von dem Actionstar und Sängerin Lauren Hashian auf die Welt. Ein Foto, das er auf Instagram veröffentlichte, zeigt wie er seine kleine Tochter Tiana Gia im Arm hält.
Dazu schrieb er: "Haut an Haut. Ich bin so gesegnet, noch ein starkes Mädchen in die Welt gesetzt zu haben. Lauren hat unsere kleine Tiana Gia Johnson wie ein Rockstar zur Welt gebracht. Nach dieser Geburt kann ich kaum in Worte fassen, wie viel Glück, Respekt und Bewunderung ich für Lauren habe und all die Mamas und Frauen da draußen".
"Es hat mein Leben verändert. Und der Respekt und die Bewunderung, die man für eine Frau hat, wird für immer grenzenlos sein."
Sein Tipp für alle werdenden Papas
Für alle Männer, deren Frauen in den Wehen liegen, hat "The Rock" noch einen Tipp: "Seid so unterstützend wie möglich. Haltet Händchen, Beine, was immer ihr tun könnt. Aber wenn ihr wirklich den wertvollsten Moment im Leben verstehen wollt: Schaut zu, wie euer Kind geboren wird. Es verändert euer Leben – und euer Respekt und die Bewunderung für Frauen wird für immer grenzenlos sein."
"Du wirst es lieben, in Papas Pick-up zu fahren"
Am Ende seines Postings wendet er sich an seine kleine neugeborene Tochter: "Tiana Gia, du hast mein Wort. Ich werde dich immer lieben, beschützen, begleiten und zum Lachen bringen für den Rest meines Lebens. Ach, und noch etwas: Du wirst es lieben, in Papas Pick-up zu fahren."
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
Seit 2006 sind "The Rock" und seine zwölf Jahre jüngere Freundin Lauren ein Paar. Ihr erstes gemeinsames Kind kam im Dezember auf die Welt.
Daneben hat der Schauspieler noch eine Tochter mit Dany Garcia, die er 1997 heiratete. Simone (16) wurde im August 2001 geboren.
(red)