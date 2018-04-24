"The Rock" ist zum dritten Mal Vater geworden

Babyfreuden bei Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Am Montagabend kam das dritte Kind von dem Actionstar und Sängerin Lauren Hashian auf die Welt. Ein Foto, das er auf Instagram veröffentlichte, zeigt wie er seine kleine Tochter Tiana Gia im Arm hält.

Dazu schrieb er: "Haut an Haut. Ich bin so gesegnet, noch ein starkes Mädchen in die Welt gesetzt zu haben. Lauren hat unsere kleine Tiana Gia Johnson wie ein Rockstar zur Welt gebracht. Nach dieser Geburt kann ich kaum in Worte fassen, wie viel Glück, Respekt und Bewunderung ich für Lauren habe und all die Mamas und Frauen da draußen".

"Es hat mein Leben verändert. Und der Respekt und die Bewunderung, die man für eine Frau hat, wird für immer grenzenlos sein."

Sein Tipp für alle werdenden Papas

Für alle Männer, deren Frauen in den Wehen liegen, hat "The Rock" noch einen Tipp: "Seid so unterstützend wie möglich. Haltet Händchen, Beine, was immer ihr tun könnt. Aber wenn ihr wirklich den wertvollsten Moment im Leben verstehen wollt: Schaut zu, wie euer Kind geboren wird. Es verändert euer Leben – und euer Respekt und die Bewunderung für Frauen wird für immer grenzenlos sein."

"Du wirst es lieben, in Papas Pick-up zu fahren"

Am Ende seines Postings wendet er sich an seine kleine neugeborene Tochter: "Tiana Gia, du hast mein Wort. Ich werde dich immer lieben, beschützen, begleiten und zum Lachen bringen für den Rest meines Lebens. Ach, und noch etwas: Du wirst es lieben, in Papas Pick-up zu fahren."

Seit 2006 sind "The Rock" und seine zwölf Jahre jüngere Freundin Lauren ein Paar. Ihr erstes gemeinsames Kind kam im Dezember auf die Welt.

Daneben hat der Schauspieler noch eine Tochter mit Dany Garcia, die er 1997 heiratete. Simone (16) wurde im August 2001 geboren.

(red)