"Ich vermisse dich"

20. Februar 2018 17:25; Akt: 20.02.2018 17:41 Print

Ehefrau gratuliert Kurt Cobain zum Geburtstag

Am 20. Februar wäre der Nirvana-Sänger 51 Jahre alt geworden. Courtney Love denkt mit einem süßen Instagram-Post an ihn.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic und Kurt Cobain Kurt Cobain Kurt Cobain Nirvana-Sänger Kurt Cobain bei einem Konzert in Paris Cobain bei einem Auftritt wenige Monate vor seinem Tod Kurt Cobain

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

"Happy Birthday, Baby. Gott, ich vermisse dich", schrieb Courtney Love (53) zu einem Foto, das die beiden beim Kuscheln zeigt, auf Instagram.

happy birthday baby god I miss you

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) am

24 Jahre ist es am 5. April her, dass sich der legendäre Nirvana-Frontmann mit einer Schrotflinte das Leben nahm. In seinem Abschiedsbrief bat er seine Ehefrau, sich um die gemeinsame Tochter Frances Bean zu kümmern, die zum damaligen Zeitpunkt gerade einmal anderthalb Jahre alt war.

Tochter geht es gut
Der jetzt 25-Jährigen scheint es momentan recht gut zu gehen. Auf Instagram feierte sie vor wenigen Tagen zwei Jahre Nüchternheit. Obwohl destruktives Verhalten, Drogenkonsum und die Flucht vor Schmerzen ein einfacher Weg wären, hat sie sich doch dagegen entschieden. Auf diese Entscheidung ist sie nun schon zwei Jahre lang stolz.

I thought I would start this post by sharing a pure moment in Oahu surrounded by nature, with my love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here & now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction, toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me choosing to be present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, and the myriad of other messy, raw emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to be a contribution to a higher education. I am constantly evolving. The moment any evolution ceases is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and redefine it as something that’s filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) am

(baf)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Rettung durch Not-OP

So knapp überlebte Serena Williams die Geburt

Rettung durch Not-OP

Erst bangten die Ärzte um Serenas Baby, danach um sie selbst. Erst jetzt verriet die Neo-Mama, wie knapp es wirklich war.

Bei der Berlinale

Lena Meyer-Landrut trotzt der Kälte am roten Teppich

Bei der Berlinale

Die 26-Jährige erschien bei der Premiere von "3 Tage in Quiberon" in einem Hauch von Nichts.

"Habe mein Bestes versucht"

Fergie entschuldigt sich nach Hymnen-Aufreger

Nachdem die 42-Jährige mit ihrer Version der US-Nationalhymne für Spott gesorgt hat, nimmt sie jetzt dazu Stellung.

Mit Blondine

Hier schaut sich Lugner seine nackte Ex im TV an

Mit Blondine

Cathy Lugner war am Montagabend erstmals splitternackt im TV zu begaffen. Lugner spionierte von daheim aus. Wie er reagiert, wer die Blondine an seiner Seite ist.

Hochzeit steht bevor

Toni Braxton & Rapper Birdman sind verlobt

Hochzeit steht bevor

Juhu, bald wird geheiratet: Rapper Birdman hielt um die Hand von Soulsängerin Toni Braxton an.

"Jeder fühlte sich unwohl"

Nackte JLaw sorgte bei Kollegen für Unbehagen

Die 27-Jährige fühlte sich bei den Nackszenen im Film "Red Sparrow" sehr wohl. Das kam bei Kollegen nicht so gut an.

Ex von Rob Kardashian

Sex-Tape von Blac Chyna kursiert im Netz

Ex von Rob Kardashian

Model Blac Chyna ist am Boden zerstört: Ein privates Sex-Video von ihr ist im Netz aufgetaucht.

Aus der Seele gesprochen

Das sagt Richard Lugner zu Cathys Nacktauftritt

Aus der Seele gesprochen

Im Gegensatz zu Cathys Tochter Leonie wusste Richard Lugner über den Nacktauftritt seiner Ex-Frau Bescheid. Seine Begeisterung hielt sich allerdings in Grenzen.

9.000 Euro Trinkgeld

Prost: Jay-Z verjubelt 74.000 Euro in Nachtclub!

9.000 Euro Trinkgeld

Und alles ohne Beyoncé: Musik-Superstar Jay-Z (48) hat in New York Schampus um 74.000 Euro bestellt – Essen nicht inkludiert.

Lila Höschen

Museum stellt Unterhosen von Justin Bieber aus

Lila Höschen

Die Unterwäsche von Popstar Justin Bieber wird in einem Museum ausgestellt.