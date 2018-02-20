Ehefrau gratuliert Kurt Cobain zum Geburtstag

"Happy Birthday, Baby. Gott, ich vermisse dich", schrieb Courtney Love (53) zu einem Foto, das die beiden beim Kuscheln zeigt, auf Instagram.

happy birthday baby god I miss you Ein Beitrag geteilt von Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) am Feb 19, 2018 um 10:52 PST

24 Jahre ist es am 5. April her, dass sich der legendäre Nirvana-Frontmann mit einer Schrotflinte das Leben nahm. In seinem Abschiedsbrief bat er seine Ehefrau, sich um die gemeinsame Tochter Frances Bean zu kümmern, die zum damaligen Zeitpunkt gerade einmal anderthalb Jahre alt war.

Tochter geht es gut

Der jetzt 25-Jährigen scheint es momentan recht gut zu gehen. Auf Instagram feierte sie vor wenigen Tagen zwei Jahre Nüchternheit. Obwohl destruktives Verhalten, Drogenkonsum und die Flucht vor Schmerzen ein einfacher Weg wären, hat sie sich doch dagegen entschieden. Auf diese Entscheidung ist sie nun schon zwei Jahre lang stolz.

(baf)