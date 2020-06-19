Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Tochter Gwendolyn
19. Juni 2018 07:10; Akt: 19.06.2018 07:27 Print
James Van Der Beek wurde zum fünften Mal Vater
Auf Instagram freut sich der Schauspieler über den Nachwuchs und wettert dabei kräftig gegen Trump.
Der ehemalige "Dawson's Creek"-Star und seine Frau Kimberly durften am Freitag (15. Juni) eine kleine Tochter in ihrer Familie willkommen heißen. Das Paar hat bereits die siebenjährige Olivia, den fünfjährigen Joshua, die vierjährige Annabel Leah und die 23 Monate alte Emilia. Das jüngste Familienmitglied macht die Großfamilie perfekt. Die kleine Gwendolyn kam zu Hause mit Hilfe eines Arztes und einer Hebamme zur Welt.
Der 41-Jährige ist begeistert, noch einmal Vater zu werden, nutzte seinen Post zu Geburt seiner Tochter aber auch für eine politische Botschaft. Zu einer Reihe von Fotos, die seine Familie und ihn mit dem Baby zeigen, schreibt er auf Instagram: "Ich bin begeistert, verkünden zu dürfen, dass wir am Freitagmorgen ein brandneues kleines Mädchen in der Welt willkommen heißen durften. Gerade rechtzeitig für den Vatertag."
Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍 These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery... even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.
Kritik an Trump
Doch nicht nur das Familienglück wollte er mit seinen Fans teilen, sondern auch seine Meinung zu den Immigrationsgesetzen in den USA und seinen Ärger über Präsident Donald Trump, der immer noch eine Mauer zwischen den USA und Mexiko bauen will, um illegale mexikanische Immigranten zu stoppen.
"Während ich das hier schreibe, werden Kinder aus den Armen ihrer Eltern gerissen", so Van Der Beek. "Von unserer Regierung. Zum Wohle des Kindes? Nein - das Gegenteil - als vorsätzliche Zurschaustellung von Gewalt."
Liebesbekundung und Hausgeburt
Nachdem er seinem Ärger über die Politik Luft gemacht hatte, bedankte sich aber auch noch bei seiner Ehefrau: „Oh und @vanderkimberly - Du bist eine verdammte Erdengöttin und ein Rockstar und ich bin so ehrfürchtig vor dir, wie ich in die verliebt bin."
In einem späteren Posting ließ James Van Der Beek dann noch die Hausgeburt seiner Frau Revue passieren - und verriet einige Details, die wohl selbst ein eingefleischter Fan nicht unbedingt wissen wollte.
The category is: Home-Birth Realness. (Word of caution, if you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on 👍) Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused 😬)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And... placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you 😬)
