James Van Der Beek wurde zum fünften Mal Vater

Der ehemalige "Dawson's Creek"-Star und seine Frau Kimberly durften am Freitag (15. Juni) eine kleine Tochter in ihrer Familie willkommen heißen. Das Paar hat bereits die siebenjährige Olivia, den fünfjährigen Joshua, die vierjährige Annabel Leah und die 23 Monate alte Emilia. Das jüngste Familienmitglied macht die Großfamilie perfekt. Die kleine Gwendolyn kam zu Hause mit Hilfe eines Arztes und einer Hebamme zur Welt.

Der 41-Jährige ist begeistert, noch einmal Vater zu werden, nutzte seinen Post zu Geburt seiner Tochter aber auch für eine politische Botschaft. Zu einer Reihe von Fotos, die seine Familie und ihn mit dem Baby zeigen, schreibt er auf Instagram: "Ich bin begeistert, verkünden zu dürfen, dass wir am Freitagmorgen ein brandneues kleines Mädchen in der Welt willkommen heißen durften. Gerade rechtzeitig für den Vatertag."

Kritik an Trump

Doch nicht nur das Familienglück wollte er mit seinen Fans teilen, sondern auch seine Meinung zu den Immigrationsgesetzen in den USA und seinen Ärger über Präsident Donald Trump, der immer noch eine Mauer zwischen den USA und Mexiko bauen will, um illegale mexikanische Immigranten zu stoppen.

"Während ich das hier schreibe, werden Kinder aus den Armen ihrer Eltern gerissen", so Van Der Beek. "Von unserer Regierung. Zum Wohle des Kindes? Nein - das Gegenteil - als vorsätzliche Zurschaustellung von Gewalt."

Liebesbekundung und Hausgeburt

Nachdem er seinem Ärger über die Politik Luft gemacht hatte, bedankte sich aber auch noch bei seiner Ehefrau: „Oh und @vanderkimberly - Du bist eine verdammte Erdengöttin und ein Rockstar und ich bin so ehrfürchtig vor dir, wie ich in die verliebt bin."

In einem späteren Posting ließ James Van Der Beek dann noch die Hausgeburt seiner Frau Revue passieren - und verriet einige Details, die wohl selbst ein eingefleischter Fan nicht unbedingt wissen wollte.

