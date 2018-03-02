Jeffrey Dean Morgan

02. März 2018 08:53; Akt: 02.03.2018 08:57 Print

Dieser Serienstar ist wieder Vater geworden

US-Schauspieler Jeffrey Dean Morgan "(The Walking Dead") verkündete auf Twitter, dass sein Kind auf die Welt gekommen ist.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Hilarie Burton und Jeffrey Dean Morgan Der Schauspieler Jeffrey Dean Morgan Der Schauspieler Jeffrey Dean Morgan wird den Bösewicht Negan in "The Walking Dead" mimen. Der Schauspieler Jeffrey Dean Morgan Norman Reedus und Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Baby-News für "The Walking Dead"-Darsteller Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Der Serienstar und seine Frau Hilarie Burton, die ebenfalls als Schauspielerin ("One Tree Hill") tätig ist, sind zum zweiten Mal Eltern geworden.

Das Baby "sei spektakulär", schreibt er auf Twitter. "Wir respektieren aber ihren Wunsch, noch ein Weilchen undercover zu bleiben", führt er noch an. Der Namen ihrer Tochter haben die beiden noch nicht verraten.

Jeffrey Dean Morgen spielt seit 2016 in der Zombieserie "The Walking Dead" die Rolle des Bösewichts Negan. Daneben war er in "Supernatural" (12 Folgen), "Grey's Anatomy" (24 Folgen) und "Good Wife" (19 Folgen) zu sehen. Der 51-Jährige und Hilarie (35) sind seit 2014 verheiratet. Vor acht Jahren kam ihr Sohn Gus auf die Welt.




Übrigens: Seit 26. Februar zeigt FOX, immer montags ab 21 Uhr, neue Folgen von "The Walking Dead" (zweite Hälfte der achten Staffel). Wer die Episoden verpasst hat, kann sie auf SKY GO, SKY On Demand und SKY Ticket streamen.

SPOILER (for the six people that are somehow in the dark... and get news from Instagram?) @chandlerriggs5 man.... what a pleasure. Not only getting to work with you... but, getting to know you. You, my friend, are an incredible young man. Well before joining this cast I was a fan... a fan that loved watching you grow up in front of a camera. From the moment you first put on the way too large sheriffs hat as a boy... to the end, the hat so befitting of the man Carl had become. Wiser and more compassionate than all of us. You held all of our hearts. Honestly... a huge reason I wanted so badly to join this band of misfits... was because I was such a fan of the Negan Carl relationship in the comics... that storyline was one of my favorites, as I know it was one of yours. I’ll forever be dissaponted we only scratched the surface of what could have been. BUT... I can take total solace in the fact that you are out there... doing your thing. You’ve grown into an amazing young man as well as a powerful actor... the world is your oyster Riggs. We all get to sit back and watch you kill it. So.. know you are missed on the show... but know you have a big ole group of family all here for you if needed... and eagerly awaiting whatever comes next. Love you Riggs. See you soon.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) am

(red)

Themen
Discussion
2 Kommentare

Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare

  • Günther Prien am 02.03.2018 11:13 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Pfff

    na das ist aber jetzt mal echt arg !

  • Klaus Beier am 02.03.2018 13:53 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Ein Cineast

    Er war auch an der Seite von Heule Berry in The Ex(t)inct, Staffel 2 zu sehen ;)

Die neusten Leser-Kommentare

  • Klaus Beier am 02.03.2018 13:53 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Ein Cineast

    Er war auch an der Seite von Heule Berry in The Ex(t)inct, Staffel 2 zu sehen ;)

  • Günther Prien am 02.03.2018 11:13 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Pfff

    na das ist aber jetzt mal echt arg !

Prinz Harry & Meghan

Zur royalen Hochzeit über 2.600 Gäste geladen

Prinz Harry & Meghan

Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle haben über 2600 normale Bürger zu ihrer Trauung auf Schloss Windsor eingeladen.

Auf Instagram

Verliebte Selena feiert Justins Geburtstag

Auf Instagram

Oh wie süß! Selena Gomez hat ihrem Schatzi Justin Bieber ganz öffentlich zum Geburtstag gratuliert.

"Mit Porsche zur Schule"

So verwöhnt Cathy Lugner ihre Tochter Leonie

Cathy Lugner hat schon so manches pikante Detail von ihr verraten oder gezeigt. Nun hat die 28-Jährige offenbart, wie luxuriös sie das Leben für ihre Tochter gestaltet.

Belvedere-Schau neu

Van d. Bellen: "Klimt-Kuss steht mir bis obenhin!"

Belvedere-Schau neu

Belvedere-Chefin Stella Rollig hängte die Schausammlung neu auf. Die Vernissage ließ sich auch der Bundespräsident nicht entgehen. was er dazu sagte?

Auf Instagram

Kylie Jenner zeigt erstes Foto von Baby Stormi

Auf Instagram

Kim Kardashians Halbschwester Kylie veröffentlichte auf Instagram zwei Fotos von Baby Stormi.

Re-Opening

Lena Hoschek möbelte ihren Shop in Graz auf

Re-Opening

"Es war Liebe auf den ersten Blick", sagte die Designerin zum einstigen Herrenausstatter Bierkopf in Graz, wo Lena Hoscheks Erfolgsstory begann.

Auf dem eigenen Grundstück

Ed Sheeran baut eine Kapelle für seine Hochzeit

Auf dem eigenen Grundstück

Superstar Ed Sheeran beauftragte einen Architekten, eine kleine Kapelle auf seinem eigenen Grundstück zu erbauen.

Empfahl Vasektomie

"Absolut jenseitig": Keith sagt sorry zu Mick Jagger

Empfahl Vasektomie

Nach der Geburt von Mick Jaggers 8. Kind empfahl ihm "Rolling Stones"-Kumpel Keith Richards eine Vasektomie. Jetzt entschuldigte er sich.

Shitstorm

Sarah Lombardi ist zu nackt für Dubai

Shitstorm

Sarahs Urlaubsbilder brachten einige ihrer Fans auf die Palme. In Dubai zeigte Lombarid viel Haut - viel zu viel, für manche.

Robert & Carmen Geiss

Kein Visum! Die Geissens dürfen nicht weiterfliegen

Robert & Carmen Geiss

"Auf jeden Fall sind die Geissens jetzt erstmal in Haft", sagt TV-Millionär Robert Geiss in einem Instagram-Video.