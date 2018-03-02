Dieser Serienstar ist wieder Vater geworden

Pfff
na das ist aber jetzt mal echt arg !
US-Schauspieler Jeffrey Dean Morgan "(The Walking Dead") verkündete auf Twitter, dass sein Kind auf die Welt gekommen ist.
Baby-News für "The Walking Dead"-Darsteller Jeffrey Dean Morgan: Der Serienstar und seine Frau Hilarie Burton, die ebenfalls als Schauspielerin ("One Tree Hill") tätig ist, sind zum zweiten Mal Eltern geworden.
Das Baby "sei spektakulär", schreibt er auf Twitter. "Wir respektieren aber ihren Wunsch, noch ein Weilchen undercover zu bleiben", führt er noch an. Der Namen ihrer Tochter haben die beiden noch nicht verraten.
Jeffrey Dean Morgen spielt seit 2016 in der Zombieserie "The Walking Dead" die Rolle des Bösewichts Negan. Daneben war er in "Supernatural" (12 Folgen), "Grey's Anatomy" (24 Folgen) und "Good Wife" (19 Folgen) zu sehen. Der 51-Jährige und Hilarie (35) sind seit 2014 verheiratet. Vor acht Jahren kam ihr Sohn Gus auf die Welt.
Hey y’all... baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal— Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) 1. März 2018
Er war auch an der Seite von Heule Berry in The Ex(t)inct, Staffel 2 zu sehen ;)
Ein Cineast
