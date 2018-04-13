Jenny Mollen

"Nein, ich bin nicht magersüchtig"

Jenny Mollen ("Crazy, Stupid, Love"), die Ehefrau von Jason Biggs, erklärt auf Instagram, warum sie so abgenommen hat.

Jason Biggs und seine Frau Jenny Mollen bei der Premiere von "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" im Jahre 2011 Jason Biggs und seine Frau Jenny Mollen bei der Premiere der zweiten Staffel der Serie "Girls" in New York im Jahre 2013. Jason Biggs

Nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes Lazlo, der im Oktober 2017 auf die Welt kam, verlor die Ehefrau von "American Pie"-Star Jason Biggs massiv an Gewicht. Auf Instagram postete Jenny Mollen nun ein Foto davon. Die Schauspielerin schreibt dazu, dass sie nicht magersüchtig sei, sondern an der Autoimmunerkrankung Morbus Basedow (=eine Überfunktion der Schilddrüse) leide.

"Ich warte noch auf die Ergebnisse einer Blutuntersuchung, aber mein Arzt glaubt, dass es Morbus Basedow ist" . Erst als sie eine Beule im Nacken spürte, sei ihr klar geworden, dass etwas nicht stimmt. Dass ihr das nicht früher aufgefallen ist, darüber wundert sich die Schauspielerin selbst.

Das rät sie ihren Fans
Sie gibt den Tipp, schnell zu handeln "wenn du gerade erst ein Baby bekommen und übermäßig Gewicht verloren hast, du dich fühlst, als ob du auf Kokain bist, du plötzlich Schweißausbrüche hast, dir ständig Haare ausfallen und du deinen Mann für einen Idioten hälst"

Jenny Mollen ist seit 2008 mit Jason Biggs verheiratet. Die beiden haben zwei gemeinsame Kinder. Sie hat in diversen Filmen und Serien mitgespielt, unter anderem in "Crazy, Stupid, Love", Die "Casting Couch – Heiße Dates und sexy Girls" und "Girls".

