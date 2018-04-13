Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Jenny Mollen
19. April 2018 13:06; Akt: 19.04.2018 13:06 Print
"Nein, ich bin nicht magersüchtig"
Jenny Mollen ("Crazy, Stupid, Love"), die Ehefrau von Jason Biggs, erklärt auf Instagram, warum sie so abgenommen hat.
Nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes Lazlo, der im Oktober 2017 auf die Welt kam, verlor die Ehefrau von "American Pie"-Star Jason Biggs massiv an Gewicht. Auf Instagram postete Jenny Mollen nun ein Foto davon. Die Schauspielerin schreibt dazu, dass sie nicht magersüchtig sei, sondern an der Autoimmunerkrankung Morbus Basedow (=eine Überfunktion der Schilddrüse) leide.
"Ich warte noch auf die Ergebnisse einer Blutuntersuchung, aber mein Arzt glaubt, dass es Morbus Basedow ist" . Erst als sie eine Beule im Nacken spürte, sei ihr klar geworden, dass etwas nicht stimmt. Dass ihr das nicht früher aufgefallen ist, darüber wundert sich die Schauspielerin selbst.
Das rät sie ihren Fans
Sie gibt den Tipp, schnell zu handeln "wenn du gerade erst ein Baby bekommen und übermäßig Gewicht verloren hast, du dich fühlst, als ob du auf Kokain bist, du plötzlich Schweißausbrüche hast, dir ständig Haare ausfallen und du deinen Mann für einen Idioten hälst"
Jenny Mollen ist seit 2008 mit Jason Biggs verheiratet. Die beiden haben zwei gemeinsame Kinder. Sie hat in diversen Filmen und Serien mitgespielt, unter anderem in "Crazy, Stupid, Love", Die "Casting Couch – Heiße Dates und sexy Girls" und "Girls".
Not anorexia, it’s a thyroid issue. I don’t know what it says about me that I got this thin and didn’t think there was anything wrong. Last Friday, I had a bulge in my neck that finally got me to the doctor. I’m STILL waiting on blood work but my doc thinks it’s Graves. If you just had a baby and have lost an inordinate amount of weight, feel like you are on cocaine, are suddenly heat intolerant, can’t stop losing hair, and think your husband is being a dick it might just be your thyroid!! Get checked ASAP #thyroid #6monthspostpartum
Many of you have written and asked me about my rapid weight loss. Weight loss that to be honest, I couldn’t really explain until now. This morning I woke up w a giant bulge in my neck the size of a golf ball. I had blood work and an ultrasound and will be waiting for the results over the weekend. Though I am not certain, I have good reason to believe it is some sort of hyperthyroidism. Apparently this is common in women AFTER PREGNANCY. If anyone has experienced this or thinks they might have the same thing, please leave me a message below. Also anyone in NYC w a Doc they love #thyroid #hyperthyroidism #nyc
