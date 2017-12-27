10 Jahre verheiratet

27. Dezember 2017 07:39; Akt: 27.12.2017 07:47 Print

Katherine Heigl feiert Jahrestag mit Nacktfotos

Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl zückt zum zehnten Hochzeitstag die Kamera.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Katherine Heigl und Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl und Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl und Josh Kelley Katherine Heigl (als Lyla Griffin) Judy Greer und Katherine Heigl in "27 Dresses" Katherine Heigl Katherine Heigl

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Zehn Jahre Ehe und drei Kinder (Nancy, Joshua und Adalaide) liegen zwischen den Fotos: Sie hörte auf zu rauchen, er ließ sich tätowieren.

Pünktlich zum Jubiläumstag veröffentlichte Katherine Heigl zwei Fotos von sich und ihrem Ehemann Josh Kelley. Auf den Bilder zu sehen: Die Schauspielerin, die mit einem Glas Wein in der Hand in der Badewanne sitzt - davor ihr Partner mit freiem Oberkörper und einem Achtzigerjahre-Stirnband. "Ich habe Gott sei Dank aufgehört zu rauchen! Ich habe ein paar Kilo zugenommen", schreibt sie dazu.

Die beiden sind nach wie vor glücklich verheiratet - auch wenn es nicht immer einfach war. "Es gab Momente, in denen ich nicht dachte, dass wir es schaffen", führt sie an. Heigl und Kelley lernten sich 2005 am Set seines Musikvideos "Only You" kennen, zwei Jahre später heirateten die beiden.

So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy “ I got this” attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) am

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Geleaktes Sex-Video

Rapperin Cardi B ärgert sich über Sex-Tape

Geleaktes Sex-Video

Vor wenigen Tagen tauchte ein vermeintliches Nackt-Video von Cardi B im Netz auf. Nun will sie rechtlich dagegen vorgehen.

Ja, ich will!

1.000 Dollar pro Einladung: So heirateten Stars 2017

Ja, ich will!

Schöner die (Hochzeits-)Glocken nie klingen: Diese Stars haben 2017 geheiratet.

Die Hochzeiten 2017

800.000 Euro-Robe, Charity & ein Hoppala

Die Hochzeiten 2017

Die traumhaften Vermählungen von Victoria Swarovski, Konstanze Breitebner, Puls4-Moderatorin Verena Schneider, Sängerin Virginia Ernst und Lidia Baich.

Mutter als Täterin

Hollywoodstar und Polizei suchen entführte Tochter

Mutter als Täterin

Regisseur Nick Cassavetes macht sich Sorgen um seine Tochter Barbie. Er zeigte seine Ex-Frau wegen Entführung an.

Endlich packt er aus

Robbie verrät, mit welchen Spice Girls er Sex hatte

Endlich packt er aus

Robbie Williams reißt bei Interviews die Klappe immer zu weit auf. Nun stellte er eine alte Lüge richtig - und machte es damit schlimmer.

Ein Jahr danach

George Michael starb exakt "Last Christmas"

Ein Jahr danach

Vor genau einem Jahr, am 25. Dezember 2016, starb George Michael mit nur 53 Jahren. Präsent ist er dennoch wie eh und je.

Minikleid, ohne Höschen

So kann man natürlich auch tanken gehen

Minikleid, ohne Höschen

Ana Braga ist eines der meistfotografierten Playmates weltweit und auch im Privatleben kein scheues Reh. Aber sehen sie selbst!

Griechisch Einkaufen

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding"-Star verhaftet

Griechisch Einkaufen

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding"-Star Lainie Kazan wurde in Polizeigewahrsam genommen, da sie Lebensmittel gestohlen hatte.

Heiße Weihnachten

Blanca Blanco verpackt sich zu Weihnachten selbst

Heiße Weihnachten

Schauspielerin Blanca Blanco feierte Weihnachten am Strand und vergaß natürlich nicht auf die passende (sexy) Weihnachtskleidung.

Cathy Lugner

Spatzi in sexy Dessous unter dem Christbaum

Cathy Lugner

Santa Baby mit viel Haut: Cathy Lugner hat auf Instagram und Facebook wieder äußerst freizügige Weihnachtsgrüße gepostet.