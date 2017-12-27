Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
10 Jahre verheiratet
Katherine Heigl feiert Jahrestag mit Nacktfotos
Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl zückt zum zehnten Hochzeitstag die Kamera.
Zehn Jahre Ehe und drei Kinder (Nancy, Joshua und Adalaide) liegen zwischen den Fotos: Sie hörte auf zu rauchen, er ließ sich tätowieren.
Pünktlich zum Jubiläumstag veröffentlichte Katherine Heigl zwei Fotos von sich und ihrem Ehemann Josh Kelley. Auf den Bilder zu sehen: Die Schauspielerin, die mit einem Glas Wein in der Hand in der Badewanne sitzt - davor ihr Partner mit freiem Oberkörper und einem Achtzigerjahre-Stirnband. "Ich habe Gott sei Dank aufgehört zu rauchen! Ich habe ein paar Kilo zugenommen", schreibt sie dazu.
Die beiden sind nach wie vor glücklich verheiratet - auch wenn es nicht immer einfach war. "Es gab Momente, in denen ich nicht dachte, dass wir es schaffen", führt sie an. Heigl und Kelley lernten sich 2005 am Set seines Musikvideos "Only You" kennen, zwei Jahre später heirateten die beiden.
So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man. I gotta be honest. There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night. But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan. He has bolstered my spirits more times than I can count and he has led me through the darkness back into the light even more times than that. In quiet moments of reflection I feel an overwhelming gratitude that I married this man. This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy “ I got this” attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some! #10thweddinganniversary #We’reStillTogether!
