Katherine Heigl feiert Jahrestag mit Nacktfotos

Zehn Jahre Ehe und drei Kinder (Nancy, Joshua und Adalaide) liegen zwischen den Fotos: Sie hörte auf zu rauchen, er ließ sich tätowieren.

Pünktlich zum Jubiläumstag veröffentlichte Katherine Heigl zwei Fotos von sich und ihrem Ehemann Josh Kelley. Auf den Bilder zu sehen: Die Schauspielerin, die mit einem Glas Wein in der Hand in der Badewanne sitzt - davor ihr Partner mit freiem Oberkörper und einem Achtzigerjahre-Stirnband. "Ich habe Gott sei Dank aufgehört zu rauchen! Ich habe ein paar Kilo zugenommen", schreibt sie dazu.

Die beiden sind nach wie vor glücklich verheiratet - auch wenn es nicht immer einfach war. "Es gab Momente, in denen ich nicht dachte, dass wir es schaffen", führt sie an. Heigl und Kelley lernten sich 2005 am Set seines Musikvideos "Only You" kennen, zwei Jahre später heirateten die beiden.

(red)