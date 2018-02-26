Kevin Smith erleidet "massiven" Herzinfarkt

Gute Besserung
Wenn alle Gefäße wirklich zu 100% zu waren bleibt abzuwarten ob er die nächsten Monate überlebt. Die höchste sterblichkeitsrate hat man innerhalb der ersten 2-3 Monate nach dem Herzinfarkt. Hoffentlich baldige Genesung
Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
26. Februar 2018 11:04; Akt: 26.02.2018 12:21 Print
Der kultige Regisseur hat seine Fans auf Instagram mit der schrecklichen Nachricht geschockt.
"Nach der erste Show heute abend hatte ich einen massiven Herzinfarkt", schrieb der 47-Jährige zu einem Selfie, das ihn in einem Krankenbett zeigt. "Der Arzt, der mein Leben gerettet hat, sagte mir, dass meine Herzkranzgefäße zu hundert Prozent verstopft waren. Hätte ich die zweite Show nicht gecancelt um ins Spital zu gehen, wäre ich jetzt tot".
I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures - how could I be shitty about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance). This is all a part of my mythology now and I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan). But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift. #KevinSmith
Zuvor hätte sich Smith schwindlig und übel gefühlt. Als er stark zu schwitzen begann und seine Brust immer schwerer wurde, ließ er sich durchchecken. Auch sein Vater sei an einem Herzinfarkt gestorben.
Einige Veränderungen
Jetzt denkt er daran, einige Veränderungen seinen Lebensstil betreffend vorzunehmen und sich in Zukunft "vielleicht vegan" zu ernähren.
Der Regisseur, der durch Filme wie "Clerks", "Dogma" und "Zack und Miri drehen einen Porno" bekannt ist, beschreibt in seinem Post auch eine Nahtod-Erfahrung: "Ich wurde heute Nacht mit meiner größten Angst konfrontiert...und es war nicht so schlimm, wie ich es mir immer vorgestellt habe".
(baf)
Wenn alle Gefäße wirklich zu 100% zu waren bleibt abzuwarten ob er die nächsten Monate überlebt. Die höchste sterblichkeitsrate hat man innerhalb der ersten 2-3 Monate nach dem Herzinfarkt. Hoffentlich baldige Genesung
Gute Besserung
Wenn alle Gefäße wirklich zu 100% zu waren bleibt abzuwarten ob er die nächsten Monate überlebt. Die höchste sterblichkeitsrate hat man innerhalb der ersten 2-3 Monate nach dem Herzinfarkt. Hoffentlich baldige Genesung