"Bin noch über der Erde"

26. Februar 2018 11:04; Akt: 26.02.2018 12:21 Print

Kevin Smith erleidet "massiven" Herzinfarkt

Der kultige Regisseur hat seine Fans auf Instagram mit der schrecklichen Nachricht geschockt.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith mit seiner Frau Jennifer

Fehler gesehen?

"Nach der erste Show heute abend hatte ich einen massiven Herzinfarkt", schrieb der 47-Jährige zu einem Selfie, das ihn in einem Krankenbett zeigt. "Der Arzt, der mein Leben gerettet hat, sagte mir, dass meine Herzkranzgefäße zu hundert Prozent verstopft waren. Hätte ich die zweite Show nicht gecancelt um ins Spital zu gehen, wäre ich jetzt tot".

I was trying to do a killer standup special this evening but I might’ve gone too far. After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help. Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life at the #glendale hospital told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (also known as “the Widow-Maker” because when it goes, you’re a goner). If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc said I would’ve died tonight. For now, I’m still above ground! But this is what I learned about myself during this crisis: death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life. When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity - I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack). But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me - and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures - how could I be shitty about finally paying the tab. But the good folks at the Glendale hospital had other plans and the expertise to mend me. Total strangers saved my life tonight (as well as my friends @jordanmonsanto & @iamemilydawn, who called the ambulance). This is all a part of my mythology now and I’m sure I’ll be facing some lifestyle changes (maybe it’s time to go Vegan). But the point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be. I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift. #KevinSmith

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) am

Zuvor hätte sich Smith schwindlig und übel gefühlt. Als er stark zu schwitzen begann und seine Brust immer schwerer wurde, ließ er sich durchchecken. Auch sein Vater sei an einem Herzinfarkt gestorben.

Einige Veränderungen
Jetzt denkt er daran, einige Veränderungen seinen Lebensstil betreffend vorzunehmen und sich in Zukunft "vielleicht vegan" zu ernähren.

Der Regisseur, der durch Filme wie "Clerks", "Dogma" und "Zack und Miri drehen einen Porno" bekannt ist, beschreibt in seinem Post auch eine Nahtod-Erfahrung: "Ich wurde heute Nacht mit meiner größten Angst konfrontiert...und es war nicht so schlimm, wie ich es mir immer vorgestellt habe".

(baf)

Themen
Discussion
1 Kommentare

Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare

  • Vota am 26.02.2018 14:46 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Gute Besserung

    Wenn alle Gefäße wirklich zu 100% zu waren bleibt abzuwarten ob er die nächsten Monate überlebt. Die höchste sterblichkeitsrate hat man innerhalb der ersten 2-3 Monate nach dem Herzinfarkt. Hoffentlich baldige Genesung

Die neusten Leser-Kommentare

  • Vota am 26.02.2018 14:46 Report Diesen Beitrag melden

    Gute Besserung

    Wenn alle Gefäße wirklich zu 100% zu waren bleibt abzuwarten ob er die nächsten Monate überlebt. Die höchste sterblichkeitsrate hat man innerhalb der ersten 2-3 Monate nach dem Herzinfarkt. Hoffentlich baldige Genesung

Neuer Look

Kim Kardashian zeigt ihre neue Haarfarbe

Neuer Look

Das Model hatte keine Lust mehr auf ihre blonde Mähne: Jetzt trägt sie ihre Haare pink.

Foto auf Instagram

Heidi Klum feiert den Erfolg ihrer Tochter Leni

Foto auf Instagram

Supermodel Heidi Klum teilte auf Instagram ein Foto ihrer 13-jährigen Tochter Leni.

Kette um halbe Million

Mariah Carey trägt beim Date teure Klunker vom Ex

Kette um halbe Million

Mit dem Geschenk ihres Verflossenen betört die Popdiva ihren neuen Lover.

Wie ihre Schwester Kim

Khloe Kardashian will ihre Plazenta essen

Wie ihre Schwester Kim

Bald kommt das Baby von Khloe Kardashian auf die Welt. Vorher müssen noch einige Dinge geklärt werden.

Pinkeln in der Öffentlichkeit

"Reich und Schön"-Star Winsor Harmon verhaftet

Pinkeln in der Öffentlichkeit

Weil er mitten am Tag im Park urinierte, klickten beim "Reich und Schön"-Star Winsor Harmon die Handschellen.

Konzerthaus-Klage

Oberster Gerichtshof lässt Andreas Gabalier abblitzen

Konzerthaus-Klage

Der selbsternannte Volks Rock'n'Roller scheiterte nun auch in dritter Instanz mit seiner Klage gegen den Konzerthaus-Chef.

Emma Chambers

"Notting Hill"-Star stirbt im Alter von 53 Jahren

Emma Chambers

Die britische Darstellerin Emma Chambers ist tot. In der Romantikkomödie "Notting Hill" spielte sie die Figur Honey.

"Press-Geschenk"

Kylie Jenner freut sich über sündteuren Ferrari

Die 20-Jährige präsentierte auf Instagram das 1,4-Millionen-Dollar-Geschenk, das sie zur Geburt von Tochter Stormi erhielt.

Drei Jahre nach Tod

Streit um das Erbe von Udo Jürgens nicht vorbei

Drei Jahre nach Tod

Unter den Erben des großen Entertainers herrscht nach wie vor Uneinigkeit über die Aufteilung des Nachlasses.

Keine Investoren mehr

Weinstein-Firma meldet nach Skandal Bankrott an

Keine Investoren mehr

Nicht nur privat hatte der Vergewaltigungs-Skandal für den Filmproduzenten Konsequenzen.