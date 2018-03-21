Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Kartoffeldiät
22. März 2018 11:03; Akt: 22.03.2018 11:19 Print
Kevin Smith nahm in nur 9 Tagen ganze 8 Kilo ab
Einen Monat nach seinem Herzanfall meldete sich der Regisseur per Podcast bei seinen Fans.
"In neun Tagen habe ich 8 Kilo verloren", erzählte der 47-Jährige, der am 25. Februar fast gestorben wäre. Geschafft hat er das dank des Diät-Ratgebers von Zaubrer Penn Jillette. Darin wird empfohlen, zwei Wochen lang nur Kartoffeln zu essen, ehe man für die folgenden drei Monate Salat und Gemüse (kein Obst oder Nüsse) dazu serviert.
My new jersey commemorating my life & death battle with arch nemesis, The Widow-Maker! This open-heart crest, drawn by @supergirlcw storyboard artist @jeremysimser, was a gift from sweet storyteller @etcarrasco and the @supergirlwriters in the show’s writing room. The card read “A crest to commemorate your big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker. We could’ve made you the man with the Kryptonite heart, but this wasn’t your Kryptonite. We could’ve given you an Arc Reactor, but that’s the competition. And anyway, the best part about you is your heart’s always your own. Wear it on your sleeve, or in this case, smack dab in the center of your jersey. - The Supergirl Writers” Thank you, my Super wordsmiths! I believe, in this jersey, a man can fly! #KevinSmith #supergirl #supergirlwriters
Laut Smith sei das "ein sehr anstrengendes, aber auch interessantes Programm". Nach seiner Herzattacke schwört sich der Komiker, nie wieder so essen zu wollen wie früher. "Meine Ernährung war verdammt schrecklich".
Im Jahr 2010 hatte Smith schon einmal fast 40 Kilo abgespeckt.
(baf)