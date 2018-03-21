Kartoffeldiät

22. März 2018 11:03; Akt: 22.03.2018 11:19 Print

Kevin Smith nahm in nur 9 Tagen ganze 8 Kilo ab

Einen Monat nach seinem Herzanfall meldete sich der Regisseur per Podcast bei seinen Fans.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Kevin Smith mit seiner Frau Jennifer

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

"In neun Tagen habe ich 8 Kilo verloren", erzählte der 47-Jährige, der am 25. Februar fast gestorben wäre. Geschafft hat er das dank des Diät-Ratgebers von Zaubrer Penn Jillette. Darin wird empfohlen, zwei Wochen lang nur Kartoffeln zu essen, ehe man für die folgenden drei Monate Salat und Gemüse (kein Obst oder Nüsse) dazu serviert.

My new jersey commemorating my life & death battle with arch nemesis, The Widow-Maker! This open-heart crest, drawn by @supergirlcw storyboard artist @jeremysimser, was a gift from sweet storyteller @etcarrasco and the @supergirlwriters in the show’s writing room. The card read “A crest to commemorate your big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker. We could’ve made you the man with the Kryptonite heart, but this wasn’t your Kryptonite. We could’ve given you an Arc Reactor, but that’s the competition. And anyway, the best part about you is your heart’s always your own. Wear it on your sleeve, or in this case, smack dab in the center of your jersey. - The Supergirl Writers” Thank you, my Super wordsmiths! I believe, in this jersey, a man can fly! #KevinSmith #supergirl #supergirlwriters

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) am

Laut Smith sei das "ein sehr anstrengendes, aber auch interessantes Programm". Nach seiner Herzattacke schwört sich der Komiker, nie wieder so essen zu wollen wie früher. "Meine Ernährung war verdammt schrecklich".

Im Jahr 2010 hatte Smith schon einmal fast 40 Kilo abgespeckt.

(baf)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

"Wir sind alle glücklich..."

Ana Ivanovic teilt erstes Bild von ihrem Baby

Ein paar Tage nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes zeigt die Ex-Tennisspielerin auf Instagram das erste Babyfoto.

Verschneit in New York

Bella Thorne trotzt leicht bekleidet einem Blizzard

Verschneit in New York

Es gibt kein schlechtes Wetter, sondern nur schlechte Kleidung. Das dachte sich am Mittwoch wahrscheinlich auch Bella Thorne.

Am Klo geraucht

Hotel musste wegen Owen Wilson evakuiert werden

Am Klo geraucht

US-Schauspieler Owen Wilson hat mit einer Freundin am Klo geraucht.

Kardashian-Mutter

Kris Jenner will mit 62 Jahren noch ein Kind

Kardashian-Mutter

Babyboom bei den Kardashians: Reality-TV-Darstellerin Kris Jenner will noch ein Kind.

Neuer Look

Banderas zeigt sich mit abrasierten Augenbrauen

Neuer Look

Der spanische Schauspieler Antonio Banderas überrascht mit einem völlig neuen Look.

Nach Trennung von Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber turtelt mit US-Model Baskin

Nach Trennung von Selena Gomez

Der Popsänger soll die ganze Nacht mit der Schwester von Patrick Schwarzeneggers Freundin Abby verbracht haben.

Bei Fotoshooting

Busy Philipps holt sich auf Augäpfeln Sonnenbrand

Bei Fotoshooting

Die 38-Jährige erholt sich momentan von einem unangenehmen Sonnenbrand auf den Augäpfeln.

Naked Kitchen

Abendessen für 4 beim Starkoch zu gewinnen!

Naked Kitchen

"Heute" verlost ein Naked Kitchen-Abendessen für 4 am 08. April im Strictly Herrmann Store, in Wien, mit Gastkoch Sören Herzig.

Toni Mörwald

Vom Dorfgasthaus zum Gastronomie-Imperium

Toni Mörwald

Kein Aprilscherz! Die Erfolgsgeschichte von Haubenkoch Toni Mörwald begann am 1. April 1988 im kleinen Feuersbrunn. "Heute" verrät er sein Erfolgsrezept.

Captain Kirk

Nach Todesmeldung ätzt Shatner gegen Facebook

Captain Kirk

Eine Werbung auf der Messenger-App des Social Media Giganten verkündete das Ableben des "Star Trek"-Veterans.