Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
24. März 2018 14:02; Akt: 24.03.2018 14:02 Print
National Puppy Day: Stars feiern ihre Welpen
Stars stehen am #NationalPuppyDay in der zweiten Reihe. Den Platz im Rampenlicht haben stattdessen ihre Welpen.
-
Welttierschutztag: Hollywood‘s Hunde: Die Stars und ihre Vierbeiner
-
Foto-Challenge: So süß sind die Baby-Tierfotos unserer Leser
-
Sankt Pölten: Hund Mila kann 110 Tricks: 12.000 Fans auf Instagram
-
Amy Schumer Ja-Wort: Star-Hochzeit mit Hund und Papp-Oma als Gäste
-
Grumpy Cat & Co.: Enthüllt: Das sind die tierischsten Stars im Netz!
Die Fotos müssen nicht neu sein, dann wie jeder Hundebesitzer weiß, wird aus jedem süßen Welpen ein mindestens genauso süßer Hund. Und Paris Hilton beweist, dass noch nicht einmal die Hunde echt sein müssen. Naja, an ihr ist ja auch genug fake.
Nach dem National Puppy Day am Freitag haben wird die besten Fotos von den Stars zusammengesucht. Viel Spaß:
Mia Farrow:
Disney zeigt 21 Bilder von Hunde-Stars als Babys:
Barbra Streisand zeigt ihre geklonten Welpen:
Sängerin Ciara hat Zuwachs für ihre Hundefamilie bekommen:
Model Nina Agdal:
Carmen Geiss:
Auch National Geographic hat in seinen Archiven gestöbert:
Photograph by @CristinaMittermeier // I have recently been going through some old slides looking for hidden gems for my upcoming fine art book AMAZE. It is so exciting going through old favorites that I have never been able to publish. As the scan of this image slowly appeared on my screen, a smile grew on my face. I remember being so deeply moved by seeing how this young girl from the Karawari River Valley cherished her most prized possession and clearly her best friend, this puppy. In honor of #NationalPuppyDay, I want to share this image and memory. For more images of my trip to Papua New Guinea and images for my book, please #FollowMe at @CristinaMittermeier.
Naomi Watts:
Victoria's Secret:
Sarah Hyland:
Paris Hilton hätte eigentlich genug eigene Hunde, entschied sich aber für dieses Bild:
Jeff Goldblum:
(lam)