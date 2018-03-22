24. März 2018 14:02; Akt: 24.03.2018 14:02 Print

National Puppy Day: Stars feiern ihre Welpen

Stars stehen am #NationalPuppyDay in der zweiten Reihe. Den Platz im Rampenlicht haben stattdessen ihre Welpen.

Nicole Kidman:

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Die Fotos müssen nicht neu sein, dann wie jeder Hundebesitzer weiß, wird aus jedem süßen Welpen ein mindestens genauso süßer Hund. Und Paris Hilton beweist, dass noch nicht einmal die Hunde echt sein müssen. Naja, an ihr ist ja auch genug fake.

Nach dem National Puppy Day am Freitag haben wird die besten Fotos von den Stars zusammengesucht. Viel Spaß:

Mia Farrow:

Willum is 9 months old. We’re celebrating #nationalpuppyday

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mia Farrow (@realmiafarrow) am

Disney zeigt 21 Bilder von Hunde-Stars als Babys:

Celebrate fan’s best friend. 😍😘🤗 Happy #NationalPuppyDay! @disneypets

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Disney (@disney) am

Barbra Streisand zeigt ihre geklonten Welpen:

My longtime assistant Renata talking to Violet and Scarlett. #NationalPuppyDay

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) am

Sängerin Ciara hat Zuwachs für ihre Hundefamilie bekommen:

Model Nina Agdal:

My furry child and my best friend, Daisy💓 #nationalpuppyday i woof u

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) am

Carmen Geiss:

Mein Maddox!! So süß!!

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Carmen Geiss (@carmengeiss_1965) am

Auch National Geographic hat in seinen Archiven gestöbert:

Naomi Watts:

Happy #nationalpuppyday to dear Bob and all the other 🐕 🐶 out there. ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) am

Victoria's Secret:

There’s nothing like puppy love. 🐶 #regram #nationalpuppyday

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) am

Sarah Hyland:

Paris Hilton hätte eigentlich genug eigene Hunde, entschied sich aber für dieses Bild:

#Mood 💖

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Paris Hilton (@parishilton) am

Jeff Goldblum:


(lam)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Premiere

Drew Sarich ist wieder göttlich als "Jesus Christ"

Premiere

Alle Jahre wieder läutet das Rock-Musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" auf musikalische Art die Karwoche ein. Was Drew zu einer seiner Paraderollen sagt?

Osterei-Suche

Die Michi Kirchgasser hat den Löffel-Lauf voll drauf

Osterei-Suche

Die ersten Osterhasen hoppeln schon. Prominente wie Tanja Duhovich samt Kids, Eser Akbaba und die einstige Ski-Queen stimmten sich auf die Ferien ein.

Leinwand-Reunion

Spice Girls machen einen Superhelden-Film

Leinwand-Reunion

Erst hieß es, die fünf Stars der 90er wollen auf Tour gehen, dann wurde wieder alles abgeblasen. Jetzt machen sie einen Film.

Autounfall

Justin Bieber von hinten mit Range Rover gerammt

Autounfall

Am Freitag in der Nacht wurde Justin Bieber Opfer eines Autounfalls. Von hinten fuhr ihm ein SUV auf.

Brooklyn postet Victoria Beckham

Fällt Ihnen auf, was an diesem Foto nicht stimmt?

Brooklyn postet Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn postete auf Instagram ein Foto von seiner Mama Victoria. Doch irgendwas stimmt mit dem Bild nicht ...

Tod von Anton Yelchin

Entschädigung für Eltern von "Star Trek"-Star

Tod von Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin wurde 2016 von seinem eigenen Auto erdrückt. Die Eltern klagten den Autohersteller. Nun hat man sich geeinigt.

Offiziell bestätigt

Chris Evans und Jenny Slate haben sich getrennt

Offiziell bestätigt

"Captain America"-Star Chris Evans ist wieder Single! Er hat sich zum zweiten Mal von seiner Freundin Jenny Slate getrennt.

Ihre Kinder sind der "Beweis" dafür

Mila Kunis: "Frauen sind klüger als Männer"

Ihre Kinder sind der

Schauspielerin Mila Kunis ist überzeugt, dass ihre Tochter "klüger" ist als ihr Sohn.

Eigene Kollektion

Sylvie Meis lässt Powerfrauen an ihre Brillen

Eigene Kollektion

Mit Unterwäsche ist Sylvie schon vertraut, jetzt kommen Brillen dran. Und zwar jene von "edel optics" für die sie ein verführerisches Shooting hingelegt hat.

Prinz Harry & Meghan

Das sind Einladungen zur royalen Hochzeit

Prinz Harry & Meghan

Die Einladungen zur Hochzeit von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle wurden bereits verschickt. Wir zeigen euch, was drauf steht.