Für Bruder Prince

14. Februar 2018 13:02; Akt: 14.02.2018 13:02 Print

Paris Jackson postet altes Familienvideo

Die 19-Jährige teilte auf Instagram ein Video aus Kindertagen, das ihr berühmter Papa Michael Jackson gedreht hat.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Model Paris Jackson (19) Paris Jackson 2017 Harper's BAZAAR Celebration Michael jackson Tochter Paris Paris Jackson zierte sogar schon das Cover der Vogue Paris zeigt sich auf Instagram gerne nackt Paris schöne "Blüten" Paris als Kind mit Papa Michael Jackson

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Schwester Paris gratulierte ihrem großen Bruder mit einem alten Privatvideo, das von ihrem berühmten Papa Michael Jackson gedreht wurde, zum 21. Geburtstag.

Der Clip zeigt die beiden Kinder beim Blödeln und Tanzen. Im Hintergrund ist die Stimme von Michael Jackson zu hören: "Ich will euch tanzen sehen".

Dazu schrieb Paris eine Liebeserklärung an ihren älteren Bruder:
"Mein liebster Bruder. Ich könnte tausend Mal zum Mond und wieder zurück fliegen und die Entfernung würde immer noch nicht ausdrücken, wie sehr ich dich liebe. Ich habe immer zu dir aufgesehen und bis heute bist du immer noch das größte Vorbild, das ich mir hätte wünschen können."

it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) am

"Ich vermisse diese Tage, an denen wir wrestlen konnten und ich noch eine Chance hatte, zu gewinnen. Ich vermisse es mit dir, Hot Wheels und My Little Pony zu spielen. Ich vermisse es, wie Piraten zu kämpfen und zu versuchen, Zaubersprüche mit unseren Harry-Potter-Zauberstäben wirken zu lassen. Du warst immer mein bester Freund im ganzen weiten Universum und ich bin so glücklich, dich in meinem Leben zu haben." , führt sie noch an.

Prince Jackson

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Fans flippen aus

Kristen Stewart bei Date mit Pattinson erwischt

Fans flippen aus

Das "Twilight"-Traumpaar wurde in einer Bar in Los Angeles gesichtet. Fans haben das auf Twitter bestätigt.

Präsentation

Als Mann Weltmeisterin: Schinegger schrieb Buch

Präsentation

1966 gewinnt Erika Schinegger bei der Ski-WM in Portillo die Goldmedaille in der Abfahrt. Ein Jahr später erfährt sie: Sie ist von Geburt an ein Mann.

Miranda Vee

Model zeigt Hadid-Vater wegen Vergewaltigung an

Miranda Vee

Guess-Chef Paul Marciano soll Miranda Vee sexuell belästigt haben, dann soll er sie an Mohamed Hadid weitergereicht haben, der sie vergewaltigte.

Bei Fotoshooting

Kate Upton wird von Welle baden geschickt

Bei Fotoshooting

Das 25-jährige Model posierte gerade für das "Sports Illustrated"-Magazin, als sie von einer Welle umgeworfen wurde.

Seit 105 Jahren

Künstler-Heringsschmaus im Marchfelderhof

Seit 105 Jahren

Marchfelderhof-Chef Gerhard Bocek bat prominente Gäste zum Künstler-Heringschmaus zugunsten von „Künstler helfen Künstlern“.

"Buben-Xena"

Chrissy Teigen twittert 'Hercules' Kevin Sorbo K.o.

Wenn er fremdenfeindlich ist legt sich Chrissy Teigen sogar mit "Hercules" an - und macht ihn in 18 Zeichen fertig.

Geschmacklos?!

Dschungelstar schockt mit Valentinstags-Bildern

Geschmacklos?!

Ex-Dschungelstar Florian Wess hat sich für den Valentinstag etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen lassen - nichts für schwache Gemüter.

Trauer um Prinz Henrik

Der König, der keiner sein durfte, ist tot

Trauer um Prinz Henrik

Prinz Henrik, der Mann der dänischen Königin Margrethe, ist im Kreise seiner Familie friedlich eingeschlafen.

Kind und Karriere

Ö3-Star nach Babypause: „5 Tage ist Papa der Boss“

Kind und Karriere

Sandra Kartik - Kati Bellowitsch ist wieder zurück im Radio - zumindest eine Woche im Monat. Der Ö3-Star schupft Karriere und Baby mit vollem Einsatz.

Selfie-Fieber

"Kylie Jenner und ihr Kind" narren die Fans

Selfie-Fieber

Nur wenige Tage nach der Geburt von Stormi Webster wurde Kylie in West Hollywood gesichtet. Doch der Schein trog.