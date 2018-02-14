Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Für Bruder Prince
14. Februar 2018 13:02; Akt: 14.02.2018 13:02 Print
Paris Jackson postet altes Familienvideo
Die 19-Jährige teilte auf Instagram ein Video aus Kindertagen, das ihr berühmter Papa Michael Jackson gedreht hat.
-
Kreditkarte futsch: Paris Jackson wurde von Anhaltern ausgeraubt
-
Miley, Naomi & Co.: So feierten die Hollywood-Stars Thanksgiving
-
Unrasierte Beine: Paris Jackson zeigt ihre Körperbehaarung
-
Body Positivity!: Dünne Paris Jackson steht zu ihren "Röllchen"
-
Sohn von Michael Jackson: Prince Michael: "Ich kann weder singen noch tanzen"
Schwester Paris gratulierte ihrem großen Bruder mit einem alten Privatvideo, das von ihrem berühmten Papa Michael Jackson gedreht wurde, zum 21. Geburtstag.
Der Clip zeigt die beiden Kinder beim Blödeln und Tanzen. Im Hintergrund ist die Stimme von Michael Jackson zu hören: "Ich will euch tanzen sehen".
Dazu schrieb Paris eine Liebeserklärung an ihren älteren Bruder:
"Mein liebster Bruder. Ich könnte tausend Mal zum Mond und wieder zurück fliegen und die Entfernung würde immer noch nicht ausdrücken, wie sehr ich dich liebe. Ich habe immer zu dir aufgesehen und bis heute bist du immer noch das größte Vorbild, das ich mir hätte wünschen können."
it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.
"Ich vermisse diese Tage, an denen wir wrestlen konnten und ich noch eine Chance hatte, zu gewinnen. Ich vermisse es mit dir, Hot Wheels und My Little Pony zu spielen. Ich vermisse es, wie Piraten zu kämpfen und zu versuchen, Zaubersprüche mit unseren Harry-Potter-Zauberstäben wirken zu lassen. Du warst immer mein bester Freund im ganzen weiten Universum und ich bin so glücklich, dich in meinem Leben zu haben." , führt sie noch an.
(red)