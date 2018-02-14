Paris Jackson postet altes Familienvideo

Schwester Paris gratulierte ihrem großen Bruder mit einem alten Privatvideo, das von ihrem berühmten Papa Michael Jackson gedreht wurde, zum 21. Geburtstag.

Der Clip zeigt die beiden Kinder beim Blödeln und Tanzen. Im Hintergrund ist die Stimme von Michael Jackson zu hören: "Ich will euch tanzen sehen".

Dazu schrieb Paris eine Liebeserklärung an ihren älteren Bruder:

"Mein liebster Bruder. Ich könnte tausend Mal zum Mond und wieder zurück fliegen und die Entfernung würde immer noch nicht ausdrücken, wie sehr ich dich liebe. Ich habe immer zu dir aufgesehen und bis heute bist du immer noch das größte Vorbild, das ich mir hätte wünschen können."

"Ich vermisse diese Tage, an denen wir wrestlen konnten und ich noch eine Chance hatte, zu gewinnen. Ich vermisse es mit dir, Hot Wheels und My Little Pony zu spielen. Ich vermisse es, wie Piraten zu kämpfen und zu versuchen, Zaubersprüche mit unseren Harry-Potter-Zauberstäben wirken zu lassen. Du warst immer mein bester Freund im ganzen weiten Universum und ich bin so glücklich, dich in meinem Leben zu haben." , führt sie noch an.

Prince Jackson

(red)