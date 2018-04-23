Sängerin entschuldigt sich

23. April 2018 13:30; Akt: 23.04.2018 15:31 Print

Shania Twain bereut Trump-Kommentar

Die Kanadierin Shania Twain verriet in einem Interview, dass sie 2016 Donald Trump gewählt hätte. Jetzt bereut sie ihre Aussage.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Shania Twain 9. Shania Twain - 27 Mio. Dollar Shania Twain und Frederic Thiebaud: Zwei Seitensprünge ergeben scheinbar ein Happy End. Der Herzschmerz hatte die Diva und ihren jetzigen Mann Frederic Thiebaud vor zwei Jahren vereint. Thiebauds Ehefrau war mit Twains Ehemann Robert "Mutt" Lange fremdgegangen. Marie-Anne Thiebaud hatte zuerst als Sekretärin und dann als Managerin des Musikproduzenten gearbeitet. Die Sängerin fiel damals aus allen Wolken, als ihr Mann sie nach 14 Jahren Ehe im Mai 2008 plötzlich in ihrer Villa am Genfer See sitzen ließ. Denn Marie-Anne war bis dahin auch ihre beste Freundin gewesen. Im Scheidungsverfahren unterstützen sich Shania und Frederic dann gemeinsam und fuhren auch gemeinsam in die Ferien in Twains Heimatland Kanada. Aus der Freundschaft wurde Liebe. Die kanadische Sängerin gab ihrem neuen Lebensgefährten, dem Nestlé-Manager am Neujahrstag 2011 in Puerto Rico das Ja-Wort. Shania Twain Shania Twain Shania Twain Shania Twain

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Wäre sie 2016 in den USA wahlberechtigt gewesen, hätte die kanadische Sängerin Shania Twain ("You're Still The One") Donald Trump gewählt. Das verriet die 52-Jährige am Sonntag in einem Interview mit "The Guardian".

"Ich hätte für ihn gestimmt, denn obwohl er beleidigend war, schien er ehrlich zu sein. Willst du gerade heraus oder höflich sein? Nicht, dass du nicht beides haben könntest. Wenn ich wähle, will ich keinen Sch***. Ich hätte aus dem Gefühl der Transparenz heraus gewählt. Und Politik hat nicht den Ruf, das zu sein, oder?" .

Bei den Fans sorgte diese Aussage für jede Menge Gesprächsstoff. "Trump ehrlich und transparent zu nennen ist lächerlich. Ciao, Shania", so ein User auf Twitter.

Sängerin entschuldigt sich auf Twitter
Shania Twain selbst bereut jetzt ihre Aussage. Auf Twitter entschuldigte sie sich bei ihren Fans: "Ich möchte mich bei allen entschuldigen, die ich kürzlich in einem Interview mit dem Guardian über den amerikanischen Präsidenten beleidigt haben. Meine Antwort war misslich, sollte aber keinesfalls stellvertretend für meine Werte angesehen werden und bedeutet nicht, dass ich (Trump) unterstütze. Ich bereue, diese unerwartete Frage beantwortet zu haben, ohne meiner Antwort mehr Kontext zu geben", so Shania Twain.





(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Fans verwirrt

Anthony Hopkins postet verstörendes Video

Fans verwirrt

Schauspieler Anthony Hopkins ("Das Schweigen der Lämmer") veröffentlichte auf Twitter ein seltsames "Tanz"-Video.

Heiße Wettquoten

So wird der jüngste Thronfolger heißen

Heiße Wettquoten

Schon lange vor der Geburt konnte auf den Namen des royalen Nachwuchses gewettet werden.

Royales Baby ist da

Kate und William freuen sich über einen Buben

Royales Baby ist da

Eine Minute nach elf Uhr am 23. April brachte Herzogin Catherine einen gesunden Jungen zur Welt.

Fotos auf Instagram

Ewan McGregors Tochter zieht im "Playboy" blank

Fotos auf Instagram

Clara McGregor (22) veröffentlichte am Wochenende ein paar Fotos, die sie für das bekannte Magazin "Playboy" machen ließ.

Jagdrevier

So betrügt Tristan seine Khloé auf Instagram

Jagdrevier

Gegen den Freund und Kindesvater von Khloé Kardashian werden neue Vorwürfe laut.

Privatklinik

So nobel kommt das royale Baby auf die Welt

Privatklinik

Wie zuvor schon George und Charlotte wird auch Baby Nummer drei im St. Mary's Hospital entbunden.

Historische Slipper

Jacko's Moonwalk-Schuhe werden versteigert

Historische Slipper

Neun Jahre nach dem Tod von Michael Jackson kommt nun ein legendäres Paar Schuhe unter den Hammer.

Bühnen-Malheur

Beyoncé und Solange kippen beim Coachella um

Bühnen-Malheur

Am zweiten Coachella-Wochenende passiert den Knowles-Schwestern ein kleine Missgeschick auf der Bühne.

Kein Alkohol, keine Drogen

Eminem feiert auf Twitter zehnjährige Abstinenz

Kein Alkohol, keine Drogen

Der US-Sänger verkündete auf Twitter, dass er inzwischen schon ein ganzes Jahrzehnt keinen Alkohol und keine Drogen mehr angerührt hat.

Aufgabe nach 13 Kilometer

Katie Price lief für ihre Mutter bei Marathon mit

Aufgabe nach 13 Kilometer

Die 39-Jährige nahm an dem Lauf teil, um auf einen tödliche Lungenkrankheit aufmerksam zu machen.