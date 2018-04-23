Shania Twain bereut Trump-Kommentar

Wäre sie 2016 in den USA wahlberechtigt gewesen, hätte die kanadische Sängerin Shania Twain ("You're Still The One") Donald Trump gewählt. Das verriet die 52-Jährige am Sonntag in einem Interview mit "The Guardian".

"Ich hätte für ihn gestimmt, denn obwohl er beleidigend war, schien er ehrlich zu sein. Willst du gerade heraus oder höflich sein? Nicht, dass du nicht beides haben könntest. Wenn ich wähle, will ich keinen Sch***. Ich hätte aus dem Gefühl der Transparenz heraus gewählt. Und Politik hat nicht den Ruf, das zu sein, oder?" .

Bei den Fans sorgte diese Aussage für jede Menge Gesprächsstoff. "Trump ehrlich und transparent zu nennen ist lächerlich. Ciao, Shania", so ein User auf Twitter.

Sängerin entschuldigt sich auf Twitter

Shania Twain selbst bereut jetzt ihre Aussage. Auf Twitter entschuldigte sie sich bei ihren Fans: "Ich möchte mich bei allen entschuldigen, die ich kürzlich in einem Interview mit dem Guardian über den amerikanischen Präsidenten beleidigt haben. Meine Antwort war misslich, sollte aber keinesfalls stellvertretend für meine Werte angesehen werden und bedeutet nicht, dass ich (Trump) unterstütze. Ich bereue, diese unerwartete Frage beantwortet zu haben, ohne meiner Antwort mehr Kontext zu geben", so Shania Twain.

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22. April 2018

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22. April 2018

I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician (3/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22. April 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 22. April 2018

