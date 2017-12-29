Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Love-Adventkalender
29. Dezember 2017 08:00; Akt: 29.12.2017 12:26 Print
So sexy trainiert Elsa Hosk hinter Tür Nr. 28
Adventkalender einmal anders: Bis 11. Jänner (!) präsentiert das "Love Magazine" jeden Tag ein Supermodel, diesmal Elsa Hosk (29).
-
Love Magazine Adventkalender: Warum liegt da eigentlich Stroh, Irina Shayk?
-
Sport im Advent: Kate Upton lässt die (Tennis-)Bälle hüpfen
-
Schmutziges Fotoshooting: TV-Star als Fleischbeilage bei Spaghetti-Massaker
-
Halbnackt: Blanca Blanco funkelt und glitzert wie ein Christbaum
-
Für Love-Adventkalender: Kendall Jenner trainiert wie Boxer Rocky Balboa
Kate Upton ließ ihre Bälle hüpfen, Gigi Hadid zeigte ihre Achselmatte, Emily Ratajkowski räkelte sich unzüchtig in einer Portion Spaghetti: Der "Love Magazine" Adventkalender erfreut seine Fans noch bis 11. Jänner mit schönen Frauen und absurden Ideen. Diesmal zeigt Elsa Hosk ihr hartes Trainingsprogramm.
Dafür hat sie sich natürlich auch das "passende" Outfit ausgesucht: Weiße Netzstrumpfhosen, ein tief ausgeschnittenes Top mit Schleife und schwarze Stöckelschuhe.
🔥✨Day 28 of #LOVEADVENT is kettlebell day with @hoskelsa. “The Love Advent Calendar is by far the most fun, sexy, silly calendar in the world! I️ love that it’s not too serious and that you get to make a little fun of yourself! I️ always look forward to shooting Love Advent because you can go a little nuts and overdo it! It’s so fun to see what the other girls are doing - Everyone is always looks sooo fire!!!” #STAYSTRONG 💪 Link in bio to full film. @marcbeauty Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @luke_chamberlain Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel
(red)