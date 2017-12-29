Love-Adventkalender

29. Dezember 2017 08:00; Akt: 29.12.2017 12:26 Print

So sexy trainiert Elsa Hosk hinter Tür Nr. 28

Adventkalender einmal anders: Bis 11. Jänner (!) präsentiert das "Love Magazine" jeden Tag ein Supermodel, diesmal Elsa Hosk (29).

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017 Elsa Hosk für "District Vision" am 6.September 2017

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Kate Upton ließ ihre Bälle hüpfen, Gigi Hadid zeigte ihre Achselmatte, Emily Ratajkowski räkelte sich unzüchtig in einer Portion Spaghetti: Der "Love Magazine" Adventkalender erfreut seine Fans noch bis 11. Jänner mit schönen Frauen und absurden Ideen. Diesmal zeigt Elsa Hosk ihr hartes Trainingsprogramm.

Dafür hat sie sich natürlich auch das "passende" Outfit ausgesucht: Weiße Netzstrumpfhosen, ein tief ausgeschnittenes Top mit Schleife und schwarze Stöckelschuhe.

🔥✨Day 28 of #LOVEADVENT is kettlebell day with @hoskelsa. “The Love Advent Calendar is by far the most fun, sexy, silly calendar in the world! I️ love that it’s not too serious and that you get to make a little fun of yourself! I️ always look forward to shooting Love Advent because you can go a little nuts and overdo it! It’s so fun to see what the other girls are doing - Everyone is always looks sooo fire!!!” #STAYSTRONG 💪 Link in bio to full film. @marcbeauty Director @philpoynter Fashion Editor @sallylyndley Make-up @hungvanngo Hair @luke_chamberlain Casting @bitton and @twodadstwokids  Music @nathangregorywilkins and @richardxbm DOP @hashtaghankoff Production @serlinassociates Post Production @millchannel and @millbeautychannel

Ein Beitrag geteilt von LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) am

(red)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Neuer Name

"Menschlicher Ken" will nicht mehr Ken heißen

Neuer Name

Rodrigo Alves, der menschliche Ken, möchte sein Image ändern. Außerdem will er einen neuen Namen.

Plus-Size-Model

Graham gab Assistentin ihre Stuhlprobe

Plus-Size-Model

Ashley Grahams Assistentin muss so einiges für das Plus-Size-Model erledigen.

Mit Fenty-Make-up

Tattoo-Künstlerin fertigt Portraits von Rihanna

Mit Fenty-Make-up

Auf Instagram begeistert die in Prag beheimatete Tätowiererin mit ihrer Arbeit Millionen von Fans. Sie benutzt dafür die Make-up-Linie von Rihanna.

Weihnachtsgeständnis

Mariah Carey feiert Weihnachten bis Juli

Weihnachtsgeständnis

Popsängerin Mariah Carey will alle Weihnachtsdekorationen bis zum Sommer behalten.

Weihnachtsgeschenk

Luke Bryan schenkt seiner Frau zwei Kängurus

Weihnachtsgeschenk

Country-Sänger Luke Bryan schenkte seiner Frau zu Weihnachten zwei Känguru-Babys. Seine Fans sind empört.

Sie stand auf Shortlist

Meghan Markle sollte ein Bondgirl werden

Sie stand auf Shortlist

Bevor die Schauspielerin mit Prinz Harry zusammenkam, stand sie angeblich in der engeren Auswahl, im kommenden 007-Abenteuer mitzuspielen.

Urlaub in der Sonne

Sylvie Meis nimmt sich Auszeit in Miami Beach

Urlaub in der Sonne

Nachdem die letzten Wochen sowohl beruflich als auch privat eher turbulent verlaufen sind, ist die 39-Jährige Richtung Sonne geflogen.

Bei "Bares für Rares"

Becker verkaufte falsches Wimbledon-Racket im TV

Bei

Bereits am 15. Juni verkaufte der ehemalige ATP-Profi den Schläger für 10.000 Euro im ZDF. Doch es war ein falsches Sportgerät.

Im Thailand-Urlaub

Lindsay Lohan wurde von einer Schlange gebissen

Im Thailand-Urlaub

Die 31-Jährige zeigte ihren Followern auf Instagram die fiesen, aber glücklicherweise harmlosen Bisswunden.

Urlaub like a Sir

Paul McCartney hat Spaß am Strand von St. Barts

Urlaub like a Sir

Der Ex-Beatle verbringt die Weihnachtsfeiertage fern der kalten, britischen Heimat auf der traumhaften Karibik-Insel.