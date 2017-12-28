Solange Knowles leidet an einer Nervenerkrankung

Am Mittwoch postete die 31-Jährige einen längeren Text auf Instagram, in dem sie ihre Erkrankung und den bereits fünf Monate dauernden Kampf dagegen öffentlich macht.

Bereits vor fünf Monaten hätte man bei ihr eine autonome Störung festgestellt, die ihr an manchen Tagen mehr, an anderen wieder weniger zusetzen würde. "Es war bislang ein Weg, der für mich nicht leicht war", schreibt sie.

Kein Auftritt in Südafrika

Aufgrund der Erkrankung sei es ihr nicht möglich, an einem Silvester-Festival in Südafrika teilzunehmen. Ihre Ärzte gaben kein OK für den Langstreckenflug und den kurz danach geplanten Auftritt.

"Ich kann euch gar nicht sagen wie traurig ich darüber bin, nicht für euch zu Silvester singen zu können. Momentan gibt es keinen anderen Ort an dem ich lieber sein möchte als bei meiner Familie", entschuldigt sie sich für das Canceln des Auftritts.

Gleichzeitig machte sie sich aber Mut und versprach, im kommenden Jahr wieder auf der Bühne stehen zu wollen.

VIP-Bild des Tages

(baf)