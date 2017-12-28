"Es ist kein leichter Weg"

28. Dezember 2017 11:40; Akt: 28.12.2017 12:08 Print

Solange Knowles leidet an einer Nervenerkrankung

Die kleine Schwester von Beyoncé Knowles hat ihren Fans auf Instagram eröffnet, dass die Krankheit bereits vor fünf Monaten diagnostiziert worden ist.

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Am Mittwoch postete die 31-Jährige einen längeren Text auf Instagram, in dem sie ihre Erkrankung und den bereits fünf Monate dauernden Kampf dagegen öffentlich macht.

Bereits vor fünf Monaten hätte man bei ihr eine autonome Störung festgestellt, die ihr an manchen Tagen mehr, an anderen wieder weniger zusetzen würde. "Es war bislang ein Weg, der für mich nicht leicht war", schreibt sie.

Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Solange (@saintrecords) am

Kein Auftritt in Südafrika
Aufgrund der Erkrankung sei es ihr nicht möglich, an einem Silvester-Festival in Südafrika teilzunehmen. Ihre Ärzte gaben kein OK für den Langstreckenflug und den kurz danach geplanten Auftritt.

"Ich kann euch gar nicht sagen wie traurig ich darüber bin, nicht für euch zu Silvester singen zu können. Momentan gibt es keinen anderen Ort an dem ich lieber sein möchte als bei meiner Familie", entschuldigt sie sich für das Canceln des Auftritts.

Gleichzeitig machte sie sich aber Mut und versprach, im kommenden Jahr wieder auf der Bühne stehen zu wollen.

VIP-Bild des Tages

(baf)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Errötet

Zuviel Sonne abbekommen, Charlize?

Errötet

Der 42-jährige Filmstar wurde mit puterrotem Gesicht in Los Angeles gesichtet.

Ihre Maschine musste umkehren

Chrissy Teigen wütend über "Flug ins Nirgendwo"

Ihre Maschine musste umkehren

Auf dem Weg von Los Angeles nach Tokyo machte die Maschine, in der das Model saß, nach vier Stunden kehrt. Das passte der 32-Jährigen nicht.

Böse Instagram-Kommentare

Heidi Klum erntet Spott für ihren Christbaum

Böse Instagram-Kommentare

Das Supermodel wollte ihren Followern einfach nur schöne Weihnachtsgrüße ausrichten. Doch die haben an ihrem Bild einiges zu bekriteln.

Rosenkrieg gegen Kardashians

Blac Chyna: Hat sie ihre Tochter vernachlässigt?

Rosenkrieg gegen Kardashians

Die Kardashians kurbeln den Rosenkrieg zwischen Rob Kardashian und Blac Chyna weiter an.

"Sehr mädchenhaft"

Bono vermisst "männliche Wut" in der Rockmusik

Der Frontmann der irischen Band hat sich im "Rolling Stone" zum momentanen Status der Rockmusik geäußert.

Öffentlichkeitsscheues Paar

Cameron Diaz und Benji Madden bei seltenem Date

Öffentlichkeitsscheues Paar

Die Schauspielerin und der Punkrocker sind seit zwei Jahren verheiratet, doch gemeinsame Auftritte der beiden gibt es so gut wie nie.

"Ich bin ein Star..."

Dschungelcamp - Das erwartet die Fans 2018

Am 19. Jänner startet auf RTL die mittlerweile 12. Staffel vom Dschungelcamp. Dieses Mal gibt es wieder ein paar Neuerungen.

Wette gewonnen

Katzenberger trickst Zeitung mit Fress-Foto aus

Wette gewonnen

Daniela Katzenberger wettete mit ihrem Mann Lucas Cordalis um schlechte Presse.

Grey's Anatomy-Star

Kevin McKidd muss seiner Ex 65.000 Dollar zahlen

Grey's Anatomy-Star

Jetzt ist es offiziell: "Grey's Anatomy"-Star Kevin McKidd hat sich nach 17 Jahren Ehe von seiner Frau Jane scheiden lassen.

Tribut am Todestag

Billie Lourd sah für Carrie Fisher die Nordlichter

Tribut am Todestag

Am 27. Dezember 2016 starb die Schauspielerin Carrie Fisher im Alter von 60 Jahren. Ihre Tochter erinnerte nun in himmlischer Art und Weise an sie.