Gegen Waffen, für

25. März 2018 10:34; Akt: 25.03.2018 11:25 Print

Stars protestieren am March For Our Lives

800.000 Menschen protestierten in L.A., Washington, New York und weiteren Städten gegen die US-Waffengesetze. Stars machten mit.

Selena Gomez on Instagram

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Unter den Protestierenden in den amerikanischen Großstädten waren auch viele Prominente. Die Protestbewegung wird schon jetzt mit der gegen den Vietnamkrieg verglichen.

Bildstrecken Massenprotest für strengere Waffengesetze

In vorderster Front stehen Kinder und Jugendliche, doch Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber und Co wollten die Forderungen der Schüler weiter verbreiten. Auf Instagram, wo sonst Duckfaces und Hochglanzbilder dominieren, gab es am Samstag nur ein Thema: #MarchForOurLives.

Seit 2012 sind an US-Schulen 139 Menschen getötet worden. Das muss aufhören, finden auch Sänger, Models und Schauspieler:

Amy Schumer hielt eine Rede:

#marchforourlives

Ein von @ amyschumer geteilter Beitrag am

Kendall Jenner:

HUGS NOT GUNS ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kendall (@kendalljenner) am

Miley Cyrus:

Never Again! Gonna post pics from DC on my tumblr ! ❤️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) am

Paul McCartney:

Jack Black:

Today in LA

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jack Black (@jackblack) am

Jimmy Fallon

This is just the beginning. #MarchForOurLives D.C.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) am

Liev Schreibers Söhne Samuel Kai und Alexander Pete

The future. Our kids. #putalittleloveinyourheart #marchforourlives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) am

Olivia Wilde:

Kevin Bacon:

Justin Timberlake:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

Cynthia Nixon:

Jamie Lee Curtis:

#word #marchforourlives @marchforourlives 📷@hartzmanjohn

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) am

Jennifer Lopez:

Kids change everything... #enoughisenough #marchforourlives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) am

Julianne Moore:

Jimmy Fallon:

Honored to be at #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. with all of the #FutureVoters.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) am

Melanie Griffith:

Mia Farrow:

New York City #marchforourlives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mia Farrow (@realmiafarrow) am

Pink:

A change gon’ come

Ein Beitrag geteilt von P!NK (@pink) am

Alicia Keys:

POWERFUL!! #MarchForOurLives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) am

Charlize Theron:

These mommas demand action. #MarchForOurLives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) am

Hellen Mirren:

The American constitution in action. Always believe in the young

Ein von @ helenmirren geteilter Beitrag am

Kristen Bell:

Milla Jovovich:

Helen Hunt:

#everytown #marchforourlives

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) am

Lady Gaga:

Protect kids not guns. #guncontrol #marchforourlives Live from New York @chnlkindness

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) am

Demi Lovato:

Alyssa Milano:

#marchforourlives #marchforourlivesla

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) am

Cindy Crawford ...

(lam)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Kids Choice Awards

Schleim-Schlacht: Welche Stars zugespritzt wurden

Kids Choice Awards

Es ist der Ekel-Award des Jahres. Wer bei den Kids Choice Awards gewinnt, wird vollgespritzt bis er keine Luft mehr bekommt.

Singvögel im Knast

Auch diese DSDS-Stars saßen im Häf’n

Singvögel im Knast

Manuel Hoffmann wandert ganze neun Jahre ins Gefängnis. Doch er ist nicht der einzige DSDS-Teilnehmer mit einem Aufenthalt hinter Gittern.

Manuel Hoffmann

Ehemaliger DSDS-Star muss 9 Jahre hinter Gitter

Manuel Hoffmann

Manuel Hoffmann holte 2010 bei der Castingshow "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" den dritten Platz. Nun wurde er wegen versuchten Mordes verurteilt.

National Puppy Day: Stars feiern ihre Welpen

National Puppy Day: Stars feiern ihre Welpen

Stars stehen am #NationalPuppyDay in der zweiten Reihe. Den Platz im Rampenlicht haben stattdessen ihre Welpen.

Premiere

Drew Sarich ist wieder göttlich als "Jesus Christ"

Premiere

Alle Jahre wieder läutet das Rock-Musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" auf musikalische Art die Karwoche ein. Was Drew zu einer seiner Paraderollen sagt?

Osterei-Suche

Die Michi Kirchgasser hat den Löffel-Lauf voll drauf

Osterei-Suche

Die ersten Osterhasen hoppeln schon. Prominente wie Tanja Duhovich samt Kids, Eser Akbaba und die einstige Ski-Queen stimmten sich auf die Ferien ein.

Tod von Anton Yelchin

Entschädigung für Eltern von "Star Trek"-Star

Tod von Anton Yelchin

Anton Yelchin wurde 2016 von seinem eigenen Auto erdrückt. Die Eltern klagten den Autohersteller. Nun hat man sich geeinigt.

Brooklyn postet Victoria Beckham

Fällt Ihnen auf, was an diesem Foto nicht stimmt?

Brooklyn postet Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn postete auf Instagram ein Foto von seiner Mama Victoria. Doch irgendwas stimmt mit dem Bild nicht ...

Autounfall

Justin Bieber von hinten mit Range Rover gerammt

Autounfall

Am Freitag in der Nacht wurde Justin Bieber Opfer eines Autounfalls. Von hinten fuhr ihm ein SUV auf.

Leinwand-Reunion

Spice Girls machen einen Superhelden-Film

Leinwand-Reunion

Erst hieß es, die fünf Stars der 90er wollen auf Tour gehen, dann wurde wieder alles abgeblasen. Jetzt machen sie einen Film.