25. März 2018 10:34; Akt: 25.03.2018 11:25 Print
Stars protestieren am March For Our Lives
800.000 Menschen protestierten in L.A., Washington, New York und weiteren Städten gegen die US-Waffengesetze. Stars machten mit.
Unter den Protestierenden in den amerikanischen Großstädten waren auch viele Prominente. Die Protestbewegung wird schon jetzt mit der gegen den Vietnamkrieg verglichen.Bildstrecken Massenprotest für strengere Waffengesetze
In vorderster Front stehen Kinder und Jugendliche, doch Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber und Co wollten die Forderungen der Schüler weiter verbreiten. Auf Instagram, wo sonst Duckfaces und Hochglanzbilder dominieren, gab es am Samstag nur ein Thema: #MarchForOurLives.
Seit 2012 sind an US-Schulen 139 Menschen getötet worden. Das muss aufhören, finden auch Sänger, Models und Schauspieler:
Amy Schumer hielt eine Rede:
Kendall Jenner:
Miley Cyrus:
Paul McCartney:
Jack Black:
Jimmy Fallon
Liev Schreibers Söhne Samuel Kai und Alexander Pete
Olivia Wilde:
We wrote a note to the young activists from Parkland, thanking them for their courage and conviction. They, and all their brave, formidable peers across the nation, are fighting so Daisy won’t have to. I am here to serve their mission in whatever way I can. First stop: voting booth. #VoteThemOut #MarchForOurLives
Kevin Bacon:
Justin Timberlake:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:
I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action - it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very proud of our youth leading this movement. I’d like to see these powerful one way marches, lead to powerful and smart two way conversations. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives
Cynthia Nixon:
Jamie Lee Curtis:
Jennifer Lopez:
Julianne Moore:
Jimmy Fallon:
Melanie Griffith:
Mia Farrow:
Pink:
Alicia Keys:
Charlize Theron:
Hellen Mirren:
Kristen Bell:
Milla Jovovich:
I hope the students of Parkland are feeling proud today seeing the massive movement they have started. The energy today in downtown LA was electric. I felt so proud to march today with my family and our friends @juliaobst @olyobst and @glenwyn! In this tight press of thousands of people i was seeing girls singing at the top of their voices, people speaking, dancing, exchanging ideas. People alone and with friends. People angry and people peaceful. All races and sexes. It was so beautiful and so powerful. I’m so happy I could be there.✊🏼⚡️ #marchforourlives #enough
Helen Hunt:
Lady Gaga:
Demi Lovato:
Alyssa Milano:
Cindy Crawford ...
