Will Ferrell verabschiedet sich von Facebook

"Ich melde mich, um euch zu sagen, dass ich in 72 Stunden meinen Facebook Account löschen werde", schreibt Ferrell. "Ich lösche ihn nicht sofort, um dieser Nachricht genug Zeit zu geben, um meine Fans und Follower zu erreichen."

Von diesen gibt es nicht gerade wenig: Über 9.8 Millionen Abonnenten hat Will Ferrell auf Facebook. Der Grund für seinen Abschied ist das Datenleck des Social-Media-Giganten, durch das Cambridge Analytica, eine Firma, die an Donald Trumps Präsidentschaftskampagne beteiligt war, Zugriff auf persönliche Informationen der User gelangte.

"Ich hatte immer eine Abneigung gegen Social Media und habe dieses Werkzeug vor allem benutzt, um unsere Arbeit bei 'Funny Or Die', einige meiner persönlichen Projekte sowie wohltätige Organisationen zu unterstützen, die ich bewundere", erklärte Ferrell und ließ zumindest ein gutes Haar an den Sozialen Medien: "Facebook hat mir erlaubt, die Arbeit vieler hingebungsvoller und talentierter Menschen anzupreisen und zu teilen, die Anerkennung verdient haben."

Fortan will Ferrell nur noch durch seine "Comedy über die Medien Film und Fernsehen" mit seinen Fans interagieren.

Hier das Statement im O-Ton:

Hi Friends,

I’m reaching out to let you know that in 72 hours I will be deleting my Facebook account. I am not deleting it immediately, in order to give this message enough time to get across to my fans and followers.

I have always had an aversion to social media and have primarily used it as a tool to help support our work at Funny Or Die, some of my personal projects, as well as charity causes that I am passionate about. Facebook allowed me to promote and share the work of many dedicated and talented individuals who deserved recognition.

I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy. I was further appalled to learn that Facebook’s reaction to such a violation was to suspend the account of the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower.

In this day and age, with misinformation running rampant, it’s important that we protect the truth, as well as those who work to bring it to light. I can no longer, in good conscience, use the services of a company that allowed the spread of propaganda and directly aimed it at those most vulnerable.

I love my fans and hope to further interact with them through my comedy via the mediums of film and television.

-Will Ferrell



(lfd)