Im mehreren Städten

21. Januar 2018 10:11; Akt: 21.01.2018 11:26 Print

Hunderttausende gegen Trump am Women's March

Washington, New York, L.A. und Chicago: Hunderttaussende gingen am Samstag für Frauenrechte und gegen Trump auf die Straße.

Bildstrecke im Grossformat »
Nahm sich kein Blatt vor den Mund: Whoopi Goldberg bei ihrer Rede am Women's March in Manhattan / New York City Die Menschenmassen wälzen sich über die 6. Straße in Manhattan, New York Melissa Etheridge trat mit dem The Gay Men's Chorus in Los Angeles beim Women's March auf Yoko Ono ging beim Women's March in Manhattan in New York City auf die Straße Yoko Ono und John Lennon waren schon immer Aktivisten. "Imagine Peace", angelehnt an Johns berühmtesten Song fand Yoko auch am Samstag in Manhattan / New York City Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) beim Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles Frecher Spruch am Women's March in Chicago Whoopi Goldberg war eine der Rednerinnen beim Women's March in Manhattan in New York City Allison Janney (The Help, The West Wing) beim Women's March 2018 in Los Angeles "Alles was du kannst, kann ich während ich blute - Wähl!" Transparent beim Women's March im Chicago

Zum Thema
Fehler gesehen?

Zum ersten Jahrestag seiner Präsidentschaft wurde Trump nicht gefeiert, sondern verhöhnt. Am Samstag waren hunderttausende Amerikaner auf den Straßen. Sie marschierten für Frauenrechte und gegen "Frauenfeind" Trump.

Mit "Pussy Hats" für Frauenrechte
Das Bild war in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles und Washington und rund 250 weiteren Städten das gleiche: Menschenströme mit Spruchbändern, T-Shirts und Parolen schoben sich durch die Straßen. Viele trugen rosafarbene Wollhauben, auch "Pusssy Hats" genannt. Der Name spielt auf Trump und seinen "Grab her by the Pussy"-Sager an.

Yoko Ono, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria
Auch die Stars traten für die Sache ein. Eva Longoria rief zum Wahlboykott Trumps bei den Kongresswahlen im November auf. Whoopy Goldberg hielte eine Rede, Melissa Etheridge sang mit einem Schwulen-Chor, Yoko Ono hielt ein Plakat mit "Imagine Peace" hoch.

Im vergangenen Jahr gingen einen Tag nach Trumps Amtseinführung rund fünf Millionen Menschen auf die Straße.

2018 fand die größte Demo in Los Angeles statt. Dort sollen 600.000 Menschen am Marsch teilgenommen haben. In Chicago geht man von rund 300.000 Demonstranten aus.

Trump-Tweet: Nichts gecheckt
Der Präsident selbst bog sich die Realität wieder einmal zurecht, wie er sie gerne hätte. Schönes Wetter für einen Marsch, meinte er auf Twitter, und forderte die Frauen auf zu feiern, dass die Frauenarbeitslosigkeit so gering sei.


Helen Hunt und Jodie Foster:

#strongertogether #womensmarch

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

One more time for clarity’s sake. We’ve got this. VOTE.

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) am

Lana del Rey:

Lupita Nyong’o

#BlackPower + #TimesUp + #WomensMarch = 2018

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) am

Drew Barrymore

Ireland Baldwin:

Ashley Judd:

Susan Sarandon:

Ashley Graham:

Nevertheless, she persisted👊🏽 #womensmarch

Ein Beitrag geteilt von A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) am

Adele:

Halle Berry:

Zoe Saldana:

Friends, sisters, warriors, marching together. #womensmarch #whywemarch

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) am

Emma Watson:

Yes they can #womensmarch2018

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Emma Watson (@emmawatson) am

Rachel Bilson:

For my Briar 💖

Ein von @ rachelbilson geteilter Beitrag am

Mark Ruffalo:

(lam)

Themen
Discussion
0 Kommentare

Bald Hochzeitsglocken

Ed Sheeran verlobt: Das ist die scheue Cherry Seaborn

Bald Hochzeitsglocken

Kurz vor Silvester soll Ed Sheeran seiner Freundin Cherry Seaborn die Fragen alle Fragen gestellt haben.

Neuzugang im Kleintierzoo?

Jasmin (27) ist Richard Lugners neue Freundin

Neuzugang im Kleintierzoo?

Frühlingsgefühle beim Wiener Promi-Baumeister: Eine Münchnerin hat das Herz des 85-Jährigen erobert. Am Samstag zeigte sich das Paar erstmals öffentlich.

Auf Weg der Besserung

Ruby Rose sitzt nach Operation im Rollstuhl

Auf Weg der Besserung

"Orange is the New Black"-Star Ruby Rose legte sich unters Messer und sitzt deshalb jetzt im Rollstuhl.

Tessa Bergmeier

Germany's Next Topmodel lebt bitterarm von Hartz IV

Tessa Bergmeier

Heidi Klum zeigte Tessa Bergmeier 2009 den Stinkefinger, in der Brache gilt sie als Zicke. Alles nicht wahr, klagt sie nun die Medien an.

Gastro-Papst

Starkoch Paul Bocuse (91) ist tot

Gastro-Papst

Der französische Kulinarik-König Paul Bocuse ist am Samstagmorgen gestorben.

"Die beste aller Welten"

Verena Altenberger holt Bayerischen Filmpreis

"Die beste aller Welten" entwickelte sich zum Überraschungshit. Nach Moskau gewann der Austro-Film am Freitag auch einen der Bayerischen Filmpreise.

Schwesterchen für North und Saint

Kim Kardashian enthüllt Namen ihres dritten Babys

Schwesterchen für North und Saint

Wenige Tage nach der Geburt ihrer kleinen Tochter hat Kim Kardashian auf ihrem Twitter-Account nun den Namen des Kindes verraten.

Lauda, Klitschko, Gabalier

Promi-Auflauf! "Arnie" feiert bei Weißwurstparty

Lauda, Klitschko, Gabalier

Die Weißwurstparty ist genauso ein Klassiker geworden wie die Abfahrt auf der Streif selbst. Arnold Schwarzenegger stärkte sich für das Ski-Wochenende.

Schwarzenegger, Lauda und Co.

Die besten Fotos! Promis fiebern auf der Streif mit

Schwarzenegger, Lauda und Co.

Die Reichen und Schönen fiebern mit den Ski-Stars mit. Niki Lauda, Arnold Schwarzenegger und Co. drückten auf der Streif die Daumen.

Unabsichtlicher Selbstmord

Tom Petty starb an versehentlicher Überdosis

Unabsichtlicher Selbstmord

Schock für Tom Pettys Tochter und Ehefrau: Die Autopsie enthüllt, dass Toms Tod ein unabsichtlicher Selbstmord war.