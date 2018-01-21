Hunderttausende gegen Trump am Women's March

Zum ersten Jahrestag seiner Präsidentschaft wurde Trump nicht gefeiert, sondern verhöhnt. Am Samstag waren hunderttausende Amerikaner auf den Straßen. Sie marschierten für Frauenrechte und gegen "Frauenfeind" Trump.

Mit "Pussy Hats" für Frauenrechte

Das Bild war in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles und Washington und rund 250 weiteren Städten das gleiche: Menschenströme mit Spruchbändern, T-Shirts und Parolen schoben sich durch die Straßen. Viele trugen rosafarbene Wollhauben, auch "Pusssy Hats" genannt. Der Name spielt auf Trump und seinen "Grab her by the Pussy"-Sager an.

Yoko Ono, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria

Auch die Stars traten für die Sache ein. Eva Longoria rief zum Wahlboykott Trumps bei den Kongresswahlen im November auf. Whoopy Goldberg hielte eine Rede, Melissa Etheridge sang mit einem Schwulen-Chor, Yoko Ono hielt ein Plakat mit "Imagine Peace" hoch.

Im vergangenen Jahr gingen einen Tag nach Trumps Amtseinführung rund fünf Millionen Menschen auf die Straße.

2018 fand die größte Demo in Los Angeles statt. Dort sollen 600.000 Menschen am Marsch teilgenommen haben. In Chicago geht man von rund 300.000 Demonstranten aus.

Trump-Tweet: Nichts gecheckt

Der Präsident selbst bog sich die Realität wieder einmal zurecht, wie er sie gerne hätte. Schönes Wetter für einen Marsch, meinte er auf Twitter, und forderte die Frauen auf zu feiern, dass die Frauenarbeitslosigkeit so gering sei.

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. Januar 2018

