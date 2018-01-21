Ihre Story, Ihre Informationen, Ihr Hinweis? feedback@heute.at
Hunderttausende gegen Trump am Women's March
Washington, New York, L.A. und Chicago: Hunderttaussende gingen am Samstag für Frauenrechte und gegen Trump auf die Straße.
Zum ersten Jahrestag seiner Präsidentschaft wurde Trump nicht gefeiert, sondern verhöhnt. Am Samstag waren hunderttausende Amerikaner auf den Straßen. Sie marschierten für Frauenrechte und gegen "Frauenfeind" Trump.
Mit "Pussy Hats" für Frauenrechte
Das Bild war in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles und Washington und rund 250 weiteren Städten das gleiche: Menschenströme mit Spruchbändern, T-Shirts und Parolen schoben sich durch die Straßen. Viele trugen rosafarbene Wollhauben, auch "Pusssy Hats" genannt. Der Name spielt auf Trump und seinen "Grab her by the Pussy"-Sager an.
Yoko Ono, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria
Auch die Stars traten für die Sache ein. Eva Longoria rief zum Wahlboykott Trumps bei den Kongresswahlen im November auf. Whoopy Goldberg hielte eine Rede, Melissa Etheridge sang mit einem Schwulen-Chor, Yoko Ono hielt ein Plakat mit "Imagine Peace" hoch.
Im vergangenen Jahr gingen einen Tag nach Trumps Amtseinführung rund fünf Millionen Menschen auf die Straße.
2018 fand die größte Demo in Los Angeles statt. Dort sollen 600.000 Menschen am Marsch teilgenommen haben. In Chicago geht man von rund 300.000 Demonstranten aus.
Trump-Tweet: Nichts gecheckt
Der Präsident selbst bog sich die Realität wieder einmal zurecht, wie er sie gerne hätte. Schönes Wetter für einen Marsch, meinte er auf Twitter, und forderte die Frauen auf zu feiern, dass die Frauenarbeitslosigkeit so gering sei.
Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20. Januar 2018
Helen Hunt und Jodie Foster:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus:
Lana del Rey:
In an interview today on my way out of town somebody asked me what made me hopeful. The first thing I thought of was that the womens marches were happening today and it made me smile. Because for the first time I know that what’s happening isn’t just a passing phase and all of the individual voices that we’ve heard through the me too movement and these marches are culminating into a change that will make everyone so much happier. I really feel like it’s the beginning of one of the biggest steps we’ve made as a civilization in hundreds if not thousands of years. And I’m here for it.
Lupita Nyong’o
Drew Barrymore
Ireland Baldwin:
Ashley Judd:
Susan Sarandon:
Ashley Graham:
Adele:
The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018
Halle Berry:
Zoe Saldana:
Emma Watson:
Rachel Bilson:
Mark Ruffalo:
