Affäre zwischen Kate Hudson und Brad Pitt: Jetzt spricht ihr Bruder

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudsons Bruder Oliver scherzt über die "Beziehung" von Hollywood-Beau Brad Pitt (53) und seiner Schwester. Der Bruder der Hollywood-Schauspielerin hat sich nun via Instagram zu den Gerüchten geäußert.
Die - nicht ernst gemeinte - Reaktion von Kate Hudsons Bruder lautet nun: "Genau und es ist die Hölle!!! Er ist sch*** unordentlich! Er trinkt aus der verfi***** Flasche und lässt die Tür offen, wenn er einen abseilt!! Und das passiert, wenn er in MEINEM Haus ist!!!"
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..