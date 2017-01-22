Lustige Reaktion

Affäre zwischen Kate Hudson und Brad Pitt: Jetzt spricht ihr Bruder

Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson

Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson

Mehr Fakten

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson 2014 bei der Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood.

Kate Hudsons Bruder Oliver scherzt über die "Beziehung" von Hollywood-Beau Brad Pitt (53) und seiner Schwester. Der Bruder der Hollywood-Schauspielerin hat sich nun via Instagram zu den Gerüchten geäußert.

Oliver Hudson reagierte damit auf die Berichte von mehreren US-Magazinen, wonach Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson zusammengezogen seien. Die Zeitungen hatten u.a. Olivers und Kates Mutter, Goldie Hawn, mit den Worten zitiert: "Er macht meine Tochter so glücklich!"

Die - nicht ernst gemeinte - Reaktion von Kate Hudsons Bruder lautet nun: "Genau und es ist die Hölle!!! Er ist sch*** unordentlich! Er trinkt aus der verfi***** Flasche und lässt die Tür offen, wenn er einen abseilt!! Und das passiert, wenn er in MEINEM Haus ist!!!"
Weiter scherzte Oliver Hudson, dass seine Mutter zuvor bereits mit dem Hollywood-Schnuckel geflirtet habe. "Er nennt mich schon seinen Bruder und hat einen Keil zwischen meinen richtigen Bruder Wyatt, der nicht mehr mit mir spricht, und mich getrieben. Er besteht darauf, dass meine Kinder ihn Onkel B nennen und er hat meinen jüngsten zwei Tage lang in Santa Monica verloren. Meine Mama übertreibt es mit dem flirten! Sie trägt nun diese kleinen Nachthemden im Haus. Den GANZEN TAG!! Zum Beispiel um drei Uhr nachmittags."
Im Herbst vergangenen Jahres wurden Gerüchte laut, wonach Kate Hudson ein Auge auf den Ex von Angelina Jolie geworfen habe. Bis Dezember 2014 war sie mit "Muse"-Rocker Matt Bellamy verlobt, mit dem sie den gemeinsamen Sohn Bingham hat. Was man von den Gerüchten halten darf, hat Oliver Hudson nun wohl deutlich gemacht...
 

Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..

Ein von Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson) gepostetes Foto am

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson
Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson
Brad Pitt und Kate Hudson

Personen: Oliver Hudson

Ihre Meinung

Top gelesen
Leserreporter: Top gelesen
Heiß diskutiert
Wetter Heute