"Beste Entscheidung meines Lebens"

Ariel Winter zeigt die Narben ihrer Brust-OP

Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event in Hollywood

52149464 Variety Power of Young Hollywood held at Neuehouse in Hollywood, California on 8/16/16. Variety Power of Young Hollywood held at Neuehouse in Hollywood, California on 8/16/16. Ariel Winter

Mehr Fakten

Ariel Winter

Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event in Hollywood
52149464 Variety Power of Young Hollywood held at Neuehouse in Hollywood, California on 8/16/16. Variety Power of Young Hollywood held at Neuehouse in Hollywood, California on 8/16/16.Ariel Winter

"Modern Family"-Darstellerin Ariel Winter (18) ließ sich im Sommer 2015 ihre Brüste verkleinern - von Körbchengröße 70H auf 75E. Die Schauspielerin präsentiert nun stolz ihre Narben.

Für eine Körpergröße von nur 1,56 Meter musste die Schauspielerin eine überdimensionale Oberweite von 70H mit sich herumschleppen. Seit der Operation, der sie sich im Juni 2015 unterzog, trägt sie nun eine immer noch sehr große BH-Größe von 75E, ist aber sehr erleichtert.

"Es hat angefangen, so sehr weh zu tun, dass ich den Schmerz nicht mehr ertragen konnte. Mein Nacken schmerzte so sehr und ich hatte tatsächlich schon Rückenprobleme", erklärte der "Modern Family"-Star damals in einem Interview mit der amerikanischen "Glamour".
"Es war nicht leicht"
In einem Interview mit dem "Self"-Magazin, für das sie auch ein Oben-ohne-Fotoshooting machte, erzählt die heute 18-Jährige: "Es war eine ziemlich harte Zeit. Es war nicht leicht zu lernen, damit umzugehen, dass die Menschen zu allem eine Meinung hatten und diese auch aussprachen." Die Schauspielerin steht seitdem sie zehn Jahre alt ist für die Serie "Modern Family" vor der Kamera.
Über ihre Brustverkleinerung sagt sie heute: "Ehrlich gesagt war es die beste Entscheidung meines Lebens." Wie glücklich sie darüber ist, zeigt auch das Fotoshooting. 

Personen: Ariel Winter

Ihre Meinung

Top gelesen
Leserreporter: Top gelesen
Heiß diskutiert
Wetter Heute