Ariel Winter zeigt die Narben ihrer Brust-OP

Ariel Winter
"Modern Family"-Darstellerin Ariel Winter (18) ließ sich im Sommer 2015 ihre Brüste verkleinern - von Körbchengröße 70H auf 75E. Die Schauspielerin präsentiert nun stolz ihre Narben.
"Es hat angefangen, so sehr weh zu tun, dass ich den Schmerz nicht mehr ertragen konnte. Mein Nacken schmerzte so sehr und ich hatte tatsächlich schon Rückenprobleme", erklärte der "Modern Family"-Star damals in einem Interview mit der amerikanischen "Glamour".
"Modern Family"-Stars
Ariel Winter: Dank Sofia Vergara stolz auf ihre Kurven
In einem Interview mit dem "Self"-Magazin, für das sie auch ein Oben-ohne-Fotoshooting machte, erzählt die heute 18-Jährige: "Es war eine ziemlich harte Zeit. Es war nicht leicht zu lernen, damit umzugehen, dass die Menschen zu allem eine Meinung hatten und diese auch aussprachen." Die Schauspielerin steht seitdem sie zehn Jahre alt ist für die Serie "Modern Family" vor der Kamera.
Brust-OP, na und?
Ariel Winter gibt Taylor Swift Rückendeckung
“It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people’s comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did. It was hard for me to not fall prey to wanting to change the way I felt and the way I did things and the way I looked because of what other people said." These days @arielwinter is done listening to people who criticize her body. In particular, she's refusing to let cruel comments about her appearance get her down. Bravo, girl! Read her full interview in our bio. ?: Jones Crow | Stylist: Michael Mann Makeup: Kip Zachary Hair: Charles Dujic | #arielwinter #selflove #TeamSELF
Modern Family star @arielwinter has been in the public eye for her entire adolescence. Going through puberty wasn't easy and she often struggled with her new body. Strong female role models and a healthy dose of self love helped Winter learn to embrace herself exactly as is. Tap the link in our bio to read her full interview. #arielwinter #selflove #TeamSELF