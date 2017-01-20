Kampagne für L'Oréal

Blake Lively: Fans werfen ihr Diskriminierung vor

Blake Lively 29 bei der Ehrung von Ryan Reynolds mit einem Stern auf dem Hollywood Walk of Fame am

In einer neuen Kampagne schmückt sich Blake Lively (29) mit ihrer angeblich indianischen Abstammung. Ihre Fans wittern dahinter eine böse Absicht und werfen ihr Diskriminierung vor.

Bereits vergangenes Jahr zog Blake Lively den Zorn einer Minderheit auf sich, als sie ihr Hinterteil als "Oakland-Booty" bezeichnete und damit die afroamerikanische Community beleidigte. Nun wird ihr Diskriminierung gegenüber der Gruppe der indigenen Völker Amerikas vorgeworfen.

Der Grund: In einer Kampagne für L'Oréal erwähnte Lively ihre indianische Abstammung. Internet-Nutzer wiesen im Anschluss darauf hin, dass sich Livelys indianische Abstammung nicht überprüfen lässt und sie nur auf dem Rücken einer Minderheit Geld verdienen wolle. Bisher habe sie sich nie für die indigenen Völker oder deren Probleme eingesetzt, so die Kritik. 
 

