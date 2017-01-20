Blake Lively: Fans werfen ihr Diskriminierung vor

Blake Lively
In einer neuen Kampagne schmückt sich Blake Lively (29) mit ihrer angeblich indianischen Abstammung. Ihre Fans wittern dahinter eine böse Absicht und werfen ihr Diskriminierung vor.
Der Grund: In einer Kampagne für L'Oréal erwähnte Lively ihre indianische Abstammung. Internet-Nutzer wiesen im Anschluss darauf hin, dass sich Livelys indianische Abstammung nicht überprüfen lässt und sie nur auf dem Rücken einer Minderheit Geld verdienen wolle. Bisher habe sie sich nie für die indigenen Völker oder deren Probleme eingesetzt, so die Kritik.
" 'Because I’m worth it’ is an iconic belief that resonates with so many, for good reason. Now more than ever that simple phrase is a powerful reminder to us all, as woman are coming together, rising up, and standing for their value. We are worth it. We are different shapes and sizes. We are different colors. We are beautiful inside and out. We are kind. We are brave. We are vulnerable. We are flawed. We are perfect. We are worth it. And we each have a story to tell. Which is why I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It's a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT'S beautiful." -Me :) #worthsharing #truematch LINK IN BIO FOR A SNEAK PEAK ????
