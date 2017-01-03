Alle Fakten zu:
Normalerweise sorgt Joyce Bonelli dafür, dass ihre Klienten im Rampenlicht richtig gut aussehen. Denn die 35-Jährige ist Makeup Artist für Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, Nicki Minaj und zahlreiche weitere Top-Stars. Kurz vor dem Jahreswechsel wurde sie nun Mutter von Zwillingen. Kurz nach der Geburt stellte sie ein Still-Foto auf Instagram.

Das Bild zeigt die frischgebackene Mutter mit ihren beiden Zwillingsbuben, die gerade genüsslich an den Brüsten saugen. 

Den ersten Kuss gab es für die Neugeborenen von Tante Kim Kardashian. Die Makeup-Künstlerin ist seit mehreren Jahren eng mit den Kardashians befreundet und hatte auch schon zahlreiche Auftritte in deren TV-Show.
 
 

