Katherine Heigl: Das erste Babyfoto ist da!

Katherine Heigl
Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl (38) hat am 20. Dezember ihr erstes Kind zur Welt gebracht. Jetzt hat der einstige "Grey's Anatomy"-Serienstar das erste Foto von Söhnchen Joshua Bishop Kelley veröffentlicht.
@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces. We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful! For more pics and the exclusive story check out @people magazine (out Friday) who I must profusely thank for helping us to announce our happy news in a beautiful, honest and loving way! I also want to give a big hearty loving shoutout to my bestie @cheyenneellis for the gorgeous photos including this one! And one more GIANT thank you to all of you for your wonderful words of support, love and all those beautiful well wishes! As always I am incredibly grateful to have such wonderful fans! ??????