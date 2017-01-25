Katherine Heigl: Das erste Babyfoto ist da!

Söhnchen Joshua

Katherine Heigl

Schauspielerin Katherine Heigl (38) hat am 20. Dezember ihr erstes Kind zur Welt gebracht. Jetzt hat der einstige "Grey's Anatomy"-Serienstar das erste Foto von Söhnchen Joshua Bishop Kelley veröffentlicht.

Für Katherine Heigl und ihren Ehemann Josh Kelley ist Sohn Joshua Bishop das erste leibliche Kind. Das Pärchen ist seit 2007 verheiratet. Im September 2009 adoptierten die beiden ihre Tochter Naleigh aus Korea, 2012 nahmen sie auch die kleine Adalaide in ihre Familie auf. 
"Josh und ich freuen uns, euch endlich unseren kleinen Mann Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., geboren am 20. Dezember, vorstellen zu dürfen. Wir sind alle glücklich, gesund und dankbar!", schreibt die 38-Jährige zu dem entzückenden Familienfoto, das sie gemeinsam mit ihrem Ehemann und dem jüngsten Familienmitglied zeigt.
 

