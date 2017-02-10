In ihren Manager

Lady Gaga ist frisch verliebt

Lady Gaga (30) soll frisch verliebt sein und den "CAA"-Manager Christian Carino daten. Die Sängerin, die sich letzten Sommer von ihrem Verlobten Taylor Kinney trennte, wurden letzten Monat das erste Mal kuschelnd mit ihrem neuen Lover bei einem "Kings of Leon"-Konzert erwischt.

Ein Insider verriet "people.com", dass die 30-Jährige schon seit einiger Zeit mit dem Showbiz-Experten, der unter anderem Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Amber Heard und Miley Cyrus managt, turteln soll.
Von ihrem ehemaligen Verlobten hatte sich Lady Gaga nach fünf gemeinsamen Jahren getrennt. Erst kürzlich hatte es Spekulationen gegeben, dass die Sängerin vorhabe, ihre Beziehung zu Kinney wieder aufleben zu lassen. Dieses Kapitel dürfte nun aber ein für allemal abgeschlossen sein. 

