Lady Gaga ist frisch verliebt

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (30) soll frisch verliebt sein und den "CAA"-Manager Christian Carino daten. Die Sängerin, die sich letzten Sommer von ihrem Verlobten Taylor Kinney trennte, wurden letzten Monat das erste Mal kuschelnd mit ihrem neuen Lover bei einem "Kings of Leon"-Konzert erwischt.
"Ich liebe meinen Körper"
Lady Gaga wehrt sich auf Instagram gegen ihre Hater
Lady gaga has a new man. . . It's been confirmed that the singer is currently dating talent agent Christian carino. The both were sighted at the superbowl and most recently at a fashion show. . . Nice to see she has moved on from her ex, and great to see she is no longer trying to outdo herself in d bizarre department aka; no more weird dressings and stuffs, cos seriously, at first it was all 'wow' bt later, it became kind of stupid. #justsaying . . . #congratulation #baewatch #boyfriend #newguy #bae #ladygaga #agent #performer #artist #celebcouple #couple #girlfriend #datenight #fashion #style #lifestyle #beyonce #x #hotbody #fit #vegas #uae #millionaire #selfie #fresh
Kritik an Halftime-Show
Pink nimmt Lady Gaga in Schutz
Nach Vergewaltigung
Lady Gaga gesteht vor laufender Kamera psychische Probleme
Rapper noch immer in Behandlung