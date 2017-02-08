I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
Lady Gaga wehrt sich gegen ihre Hater. Die Popsängerin wurde im Netz dafür kritisiert, dass sie bei ihrer Super Bowl-Performance am Sonntag ein knappes Outfit trug, das angeblich ihre "Speckröllchen" preisgegeben habe. Tatsächlich wölbte sich ihr Bauch ein klein wenig über dem Hosenbund - scheinbar Anlass genug für Bodyshamer, um über ihren Körper herzuziehen.
Ein weiterer Fan erklärt: "Ich liebe dich, @ladygaga. Du bist so eine Inspiration. Ohne dich wäre ich nicht so stolz darauf und mutig genug, ich selbst zu sein. Danke, dass du du selbst und ein Vorbild für uns Sonderlinge bist".
