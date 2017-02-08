Alle Fakten zu:
Lady Gaga wehrt sich gegen ihre Hater. Die Popsängerin wurde im Netz dafür kritisiert, dass sie bei ihrer Super Bowl-Performance am Sonntag ein knappes Outfit trug, das angeblich ihre "Speckröllchen" preisgegeben habe. Tatsächlich wölbte sich ihr Bauch ein klein wenig über dem Hosenbund - scheinbar Anlass genug für Bodyshamer, um über ihren Körper herzuziehen.

Unter anderem hieß es, dass sie mit ihrer Figur keine Crop Tops tragen solle. Nun äußert sich die 30-Jährige selbst zu den lächerlichen Anschuldigungen. Neben einem Foto, das sie während ihres Auftritts zeigt, schreibt die Künstlerin auf Instagram: "Ich habe gehört, dass mein Körper Gesprächsthema ist. Deshalb will ich sagen, dass ich stolz auf meinen Körper bin und auch ihr sollt stolz auf euren sein. Egal, wer ihr seid oder was ihr macht. Ich könnte euch eine Million Gründe geben, warum ihr euch nicht nach jemandem oder etwas richten müsst, um erfolgreich zu sein".
Ihren Fans gab die 30-Jährige eine wichtige Botschaft mit: "Sei du selbst. Und zwar schonungslos. Das ist es, was Sieger tun. Danke an jeden, der mich unterstützt. Ich liebe euch, Leute". Mit ihrem Post spricht sie vielen Fans aus der Seele. Ein User kommentiert: "Was läuft heutzutage falsch mit den Leuten!!!! Sie müssen andere heruntermachen und Fehler finden, wo es keine gibt".

Ein weiterer Fan erklärt: "Ich liebe dich, @ladygaga. Du bist so eine Inspiration. Ohne dich wäre ich nicht so stolz darauf und mutig genug, ich selbst zu sein. Danke, dass du du selbst und ein Vorbild für uns Sonderlinge bist".

