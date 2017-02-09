Madonna: Süßer Schnappschuss mit den Zwillingen

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. ?? Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! ??????????????????♥??♥
Sängerin Madonna (53) hat die Adoption der vierjährigen Zwillinge Stella und Esther nun offiziell bestätigt und via Instagram gleich einen entzückenden Schnappschuss mit den beiden Mädchen veröffentlicht.
Zuwachs für Sängerin
Madonna darf Zwillinge aus Malawi adoptieren
