Madonna: Süßer Schnappschuss mit den Zwillingen

Madonna hat die Zwillinge Stella und Esther (4) aus Malawi adoptiert

Sängerin Madonna (53) hat die Adoption der vierjährigen Zwillinge Stella und Esther nun offiziell bestätigt und via Instagram gleich einen entzückenden Schnappschuss mit den beiden Mädchen veröffentlicht. 

Madonna bedankte sich zudem bei allen Helfern in Malawi, die die Adoption möglich machten. Unter ein Foto von sich und den beiden kleinen Mädchen schrieb sie: "Ich kann offiziell bestätigen, dass der Adoptionsprozess der Zwillingsschwestern aus Malawi abgeschlossen ist und ich bin überglücklich, dass sie jetzt Teil unserer Familie sind. Ich bin unendlich dankbar denen gegenüber, die uns in Malawi halfen, es möglich zu machen und ich bitte die Medien, unsere Privatsphäre während der Übergangszeit zu akzeptieren. Danke an all meine Freunde, meine Familie und mein großes Support-Team für eure Unterstützung und eure Liebe!"
Madonna hat bereits David (11) und Mercy (11) aus dem afrikanischen Land adoptiert. Außerdem hat sie die leiblichen Kinder Lourdes (20), aus der Beziehung mit dem Fitness-Trainer Carlos Leon, und Rocco (16) aus der Ehe mit Regisseur Guy Ritchie.

