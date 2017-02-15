Schwerer Unfall Britney Spears' Nichte schwebt in Lebensgefahr

Britney Spears Britney Spears während ihrer "Piece Of Me"-Show in Las Vegas, 2015. (Foto: imago stock&people (imago stock&people))

"Maddie ist zwar noch nicht in der Lage, in die Schule zu gehen, doch die Ärzte haben ihr erlaubt, ihren Klassenkollegen heute Valentinstags-Geschenke vorbeizubringen", schrieb Jamie Lynn auf Instagram. "Wir sind so dankbar, den Valentinstag mit unseren Liebsten verbringen zu dürfen und nehmen nicht eine Sekunde als selbstverständlich".Am 5. Februar verunglückte Maddie am Familienanwesen mit einem motorisierten Kinderfahrzeug. Sie wich einem Graben aus und landete in einm Teich, wo sie für einige Minuten bewusstlos unter Wasser gewesen ist. Danach musste sie kurzzeitig künstlich beatmet werden.