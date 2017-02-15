Alle Fakten zu:
Krankenhaus
Sie wäre fast ertrunken

Nichte von Britney Spears kann schon wieder lächeln

Maddie

Maddie

Maddie, die kleine Nichte von Britney Spears, ist auf dem Weg der Besserung. Am 5. Februar wäre sie beinahe in einem Teich ertrunken. Mama Jamie Lynn Spears postete am Valentinstag ein Foto des Mädchens und erzählte vom Fortschritt der Genesung.

"Maddie ist zwar noch nicht in der Lage, in die Schule zu gehen, doch die Ärzte haben ihr erlaubt, ihren Klassenkollegen heute Valentinstags-Geschenke vorbeizubringen", schrieb Jamie Lynn auf Instagram. "Wir sind so dankbar, den Valentinstag mit unseren Liebsten verbringen zu dürfen und nehmen nicht eine Sekunde als selbstverständlich".

Am 5. Februar verunglückte Maddie am Familienanwesen mit einem motorisierten Kinderfahrzeug. Sie wich einem Graben aus und landete in einm Teich, wo sie für einige Minuten bewusstlos unter Wasser gewesen ist. Danach musste sie kurzzeitig künstlich beatmet werden.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears
Britney Spears während ihrer "Piece Of Me"-Show in Las Vegas, 2015.

Personen: Britney Spears
Leser-Upload

Ihre Meinung

Top gelesen
Leserreporter: Top gelesen
Heiß diskutiert
Wetter Heute