Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today. Thanks to @avery and @hersheycompany for making these treats for her to pass out, since I didn't have the time to make any myself this year. It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine's Day with the ones we love, and we don't take a second of it for granted ?Happy Valentine's Day?
Maddie, die kleine Nichte von Britney Spears, ist auf dem Weg der Besserung. Am 5. Februar wäre sie beinahe in einem Teich ertrunken. Mama Jamie Lynn Spears postete am Valentinstag ein Foto des Mädchens und erzählte vom Fortschritt der Genesung.
Am 5. Februar verunglückte Maddie am Familienanwesen mit einem motorisierten Kinderfahrzeug. Sie wich einem Graben aus und landete in einm Teich, wo sie für einige Minuten bewusstlos unter Wasser gewesen ist. Danach musste sie kurzzeitig künstlich beatmet werden.
Nach Horror-Unfall
Britney Spears-Nichte Maddie aus Spital entlassen
Schwerer Unfall