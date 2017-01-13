Alle Fakten zu:
Verletzung im Gesicht

Obamas Hund beißt Freundin von Tochter Malia

Der Familienhund der Obamas biss einem Mädchen ins Gesicht.

Kurz vor Ende der Amtszeit von US-Präsident Barack Obama (55) kommt es im Weißen Haus noch zu einem kleinen, aber blutigen Fauxpas. Der Familienhund Sunny hat einer Freundin (18) von Präsidententochter Malia beim Spielen ins Gesicht gebissen. 

Der vierjährige portugiesische Wasserhund ist normalerweise ein zutraulicher Zeitgenosse. Umso überraschender die Tatsache, dass der Familienhund der Obamas ungewohnt aggressiv auf ein 18-jähriges Mädchen reagierte. 
Laut TMZ war eine Freundin von Präsidententochter Malia im Weißen Haus zu Besuch und wollte Sunny mit einem Kuss begrüßen. Der Hund war von der liebevoll gemeinten Geste allerdings nicht gerade begeistert und biss der Freundin der Familie in den Wangenknochen. 
Das Ergebnis: eine blutende Wunde, die vom Leibarzt der Obamas, Dr. Ronny Jackson mit ein paar Stichen genäht werden musste. Wenn die 18-Jährige Pech hat, könnte sogar eine kleine Narbe zurückbleiben. 
Es ist aber nicht das erste Mal, dass sich Sunny nicht gerade vorbildlich verhielt. Während der Weihnachtsfeier 2013 im Weißen Haus, warf das Haustier der Obamas ein zweijähriges Mädchen um. 

Barack Obama

