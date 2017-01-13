An 18-year-old friend of #MaliaObama went to pet and kiss the #FirstFamily's dog Sunny when the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog took a sizable #bite out of the girl’s cheek, just under her eye. The behavior is reportedly out of character for the breed. The Obamas’ family physician examined Sunny’s victim and decided she needed #stitches, but the patient will be fine. It’s going to leave a #scar, which the girl reportedly is not pleased about.
Kurz vor Ende der Amtszeit von US-Präsident Barack Obama (55) kommt es im Weißen Haus noch zu einem kleinen, aber blutigen Fauxpas. Der Familienhund Sunny hat einer Freundin (18) von Präsidententochter Malia beim Spielen ins Gesicht gebissen.
