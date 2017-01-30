Rihanna und ihre schrägen Outfits
Zwischen Superstar Rihanna und der Sängerin Azealia Banks ist ein Streit auf Instagram ausgebrochen. Nachdem Rihanna am Wochenende ihren Unmut über den "Muslim Ban" von US-Präsident Donald Trump zum Ausdruck gebracht hat und ihn ein "unmoralisches Schwein" genannt hat, erhält das Staatsoberhaupt nun Rückendeckung von Banks.
Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) 29. Januar 2017
Azealia Banks sprang daraufhin dem US-Präsidenten helfend zur Seite. "So weit es Rihanna (die kein US-Bürger ist und nicht wählen darf) und alle anderen Promis betrifft, die ihren Einfluss dzur benutzen, die Öffentlichkeit aufzuwiegeln, betrifft - ihr müsst wirklich eure Klappe halten und euch niedersetzen", schimpfte sie auf Instagram. "Darauf zu hoffen, dass der Präsident scheitert, ist, als würde man beim Einsteigen ins Flugzeug hoffen, dass der Pilot einen Absturz hat".
You don't get to show up in another man's country, kill his young , his wives, ruin his home and think a peace talk Is going to be the end of it. ITS NOT. There's absolutely no way to end this war but to finish it ourselves. It's TERRIBLE, do I agree with it , NO, do I personally like what's happening , NO! But I can say that as an American who enjoys her safety and overall ability to maintain a certain level of ignorance as pertains to the world outside of our borders , I am 100% shook about open borders and would be reallllllllllllly scared for my self and my family if any parts of that war began to become real on this soil. I like my life the way it is. IM JUST A YOUNG FEMALE RAPPER TRYING TO MAKE MY PAY, I personally didn't sign up for any of this extra shit and I refuse to involve myself in matters that don't have anything to do with the African American populace. This is an extension of the crusades , I was in west Africa killing chickens and being primitive while y'all was over there arguing about who the savior is. Please miss me with all of this shit. Pass me a chicken and leave me the fuck alone !
Rihanna antwortete umgehend auf Banks' Posting. "Das Gesicht, das du machst, wenn du ein Migrant bist", schrieb sie zu einem Foto auf Instagram.
