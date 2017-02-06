Selma Blair vergisst nach Tanken auf den Schlauch

Selma Blair im Magerwahn
Schauspielerin Selma Blair (44) zeigt sich verheult auf Instagram. Nach dem Tanken ließ sie den Schlauch im Auto stecken und fuhr los!
"Schäme mich zutiefst"
Selma Blair: Entschuldigung nach Ausraster
Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone
Nach Ausraster im Krankenhaus
Selma Blair: Nervenzusammenbruch im Flieger
So dünn wie nie