Selma Blair vergisst nach Tanken auf den Schlauch

Selma Blair bei der "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" -Premiere.

Schauspielerin Selma Blair (44) zeigt sich verheult auf Instagram. Nach dem Tanken ließ sie den Schlauch im Auto stecken und fuhr los!

Mit tränenden Augen schaut Selma Blair in die Kamera und fühlt sich schrecklich, "weil ich so geistesabwesend bin", wie sie zum Heul-Post schrieb.
Blair, die vielen aus der TV-Serie "Anger Management" bekannt sein dürfte, wollte ihr Auto auftanken. Doch beim Losfahren steckte der Schlauch der Zapfsäule noch in ihrem Auto. Resultat: 500 Dollar für die Reparatur der demolierten Tankstelle. Als sich Selma Blair danach einen Kaffee holen wollte, brach sie vor den Augen aller Gäste in Tränen aus.

