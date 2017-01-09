Alle Fakten zu:
Krebs
Shannen Doherty feiert Bestrahlungstherapie-Ende

Shannen Doherty (45) lässt ihre zahlreichen Fans an ihrem Kampf gegen den Brustkrebs, an dem sie seit 2015 erkrankt ist, mit regelmäßigen Instagram-Bildern teilhaben. Mit dem neuesten Schnappschuss feiert der einstige "Charmed"-Star das Ende der Bestrahlungstherapie. 

Aufgeben kommt für Shannen Doherty nicht in Frage: Die Schauspielerin kämpft mutig gegen ihre Krebserkrankung an und gibt vielen anderen Betroffenen damit Hoffnung. Regelmäßig postete die einstige "Beverly Hills, 90210"-Darstellerin auf ihren Social-Media-Kanälen Fotos von der Therapie, von Rückschlägen und Fortschritten.

Nun feiert die 45-Jährige das Ende ihrer Bestrahlungstherapie. Unter ein Foto, das Doherty gemeinsam mit zwei Hairstylisten zeigt, schreibt sie: "Was tust du, um das Ende der Bestrahlungstherapie zu feiern? Du veränderst deine Haarfarbe."
Ihre Fans sind begeistert und kommentieren das Bild mit ermutigenden Worten, so schreibt ein User etwa: "Ich bin so stolz auf dich" oder ein anderer: "Du siehst immer wunderschön aus". Im Juli 2016 rasierte sich Shannen Doherty vor dem Start der Chemo selbst die Haare ab, nun zeigt sie stolz ihre neue Frisur. 

