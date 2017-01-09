Shannen Doherty feiert Bestrahlungstherapie-Ende

What do you do to celebrate end of radiation? You run to @ramireztransalon and see @johnnyramirez1 to transform your hair color (let him do whatever he wants cause he's that good and that lovely) and then sit with @anhcotran for the best haircut and just to revel in his pure radiance. Love these two. #cancerslayer with good hair now!!!
Shannen Doherty (45) lässt ihre zahlreichen Fans an ihrem Kampf gegen den Brustkrebs, an dem sie seit 2015 erkrankt ist, mit regelmäßigen Instagram-Bildern teilhaben. Mit dem neuesten Schnappschuss feiert der einstige "Charmed"-Star das Ende der Bestrahlungstherapie.
Nun feiert die 45-Jährige das Ende ihrer Bestrahlungstherapie. Unter ein Foto, das Doherty gemeinsam mit zwei Hairstylisten zeigt, schreibt sie: "Was tust du, um das Ende der Bestrahlungstherapie zu feiern? Du veränderst deine Haarfarbe."
Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick. Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna,Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie. And a big thank you to Maggie. Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here's hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer
First day of radiation treatment. I look like I'm about to make a run for it which is accurate. Radiation is frightening to me. Something about not being able to see the laser, see the treatment and having this machine moving around you just scares me. I'm sure I'll get used to it but right now.... I hate it. #radiation #radiationmondaysucks #stillfightinglikeagirl
