"Er war meine Welt"

Tara Reid trauert um ihren Vater

Schauspielerin Tara Reid erhielt zum Ende des Jahres die schreckliche Nachricht, dass ihr Vater überraschend starb. Auf Instagram ließ sie ihrer Trauer freien Lauf.

"Heute habe ich die schreckliche Nachricht erhalten, dass mein Vater Thomas Reid gestorben ist. Er war ein Mann voller Leben, Liebe, Weisheit und Stärke. Er war nicht nur witzig und immer gut gelaunt, er war auch der beste Geschichtenerzähler, den ich kannte. Mein Vater war so unterstützend, liebevoll, stark und mein Held. Er war mein Herz, meine Seele und meine ganze Welt. Ich liebe dich und ich werde dich sehr vermissen, Daddy!"
Zuletzt dementierte sie, eine Alkoholikerin zu sein und erklärte, dass sie ihre wilden Jahre hinter sich habe: "Ich hatte meinen Spaß und ich gehe immer noch gerne mit Freunden aus und trinke etwas. Ich muss nicht nüchtern sein. Ich kann ein Glas Wein haben, wenn ich das möchte", so die "American Pie"-Darstellerin.

"Ich bin vermutlich das loyalste Mädchen, dass man im Leben treffen kann. Ich bin eine tolle Freundin, Schwester und eine tolle Tochter. Und ich arbeite hart."

