Today, I've received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away. He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I've ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!?#RIPDADDYREID ?
Schauspielerin Tara Reid erhielt zum Ende des Jahres die schreckliche Nachricht, dass ihr Vater überraschend starb. Auf Instagram ließ sie ihrer Trauer freien Lauf.
"Ich bin vermutlich das loyalste Mädchen, dass man im Leben treffen kann. Ich bin eine tolle Freundin, Schwester und eine tolle Tochter. Und ich arbeite hart."
