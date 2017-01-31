Prödl schlägt Arsenal

1:1! Liverpool lässt letzte Titelchance liegen

Kein Sieger an der Anfield Road. Gegen den Tabellenführer FC Chelsea holte der FC Liverpool ein 1:1-Remis. Damit ist wohl die letzte Titelchance der Elf von Jürgen Klopp verspielt. Die Londoner bleiben zehn Punkte vor den "Reds". 

Hauptverantwortlich dafür war Innenverteidiger David Luiz. Der Brasilianer fackelte in der 25. Minute nicht lange und knallte einen Freistoß an der verdutzten Liverpooler Defensive vorbei in die Maschen. Die einzige Chance der Klopp-Elf vor dem Seitenwechsel vergab Wijnaldum in der 13. Minute, scheiterte an Chelsea-Keeper Thibeau Courtois. Mehr gelang trotz 65 Prozent Ballbesitz nicht.Das änderte sich im zweiten Durchgang. Keine vier Minuten nach Seitenwechsel vergab Firmino die Großchance zum Ausgleich, in der 57. Minute köpfte dann Wijnalzum aus kurzer Distanz zum 1:1 ein. Der Tabellenführer hatte bei einem Moses-Schuss aus spitzem Winkel an die Außenstange Pech (51.). 

In der Schlussphase hatte Diego Costa vom Elfmeterpunkt die Chance auf den Siegtreffer auf den Fuß. Der Spanier zog gegen Matip das Foul im Strafraum, scheiterte jedoch am Liverpooler Schlussmann Mignolet (77.). Firmino vergab in der 89. Minute die späte Siegmöglichkeit für die Klopp-Elf per Kopf.

Prödl schlägt Arsenal
Mit Sebastian Prödl feierte der FC Watford einen überraschenden 2:1-Auswärtserfolg beim FC Arsenal, Leicester City musste sich mit Christian Fuchs in Burnley mit 0:1 geschlagen geben. Die "Foxes" sind nur noch zwei Zähler von einem Abstiegsplatz entfernt.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
23
18
2
3
48:16
56
2
Tottenham
23
13
8
2
45:16
47
3
Arsenal FC
23
14
5
4
51:25
47
4
Liverpool FC
23
13
7
3
52:28
46
5
Manchester City
22
13
4
5
43:28
43
6
Manchester Utd
22
11
8
3
33:21
41
7
Everton FC
22
10
6
6
33:23
36
8
West Bromwich
23
9
6
8
31:29
33
9
FC Burnley
23
9
2
12
25:33
29
10
Stoke City
22
7
7
8
28:34
28
11
West Ham
22
8
4
10
29:36
28
12
Southampton
23
7
6
10
23:28
27
13
Watford FC
23
7
6
10
27:39
27
14
Bournemouth
23
7
5
11
32:41
26
15
Middlesbrough
23
4
9
10
19:26
21
16
Leicester City
23
5
6
12
24:38
21
17
Swansea City
23
6
3
14
28:52
21
18
Crystal Palace
23
5
4
14
32:41
19
19
Sunderland
23
4
4
15
20:42
16
20
Hull City
22
4
4
14
20:47
16
<< 24. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
04.02 13:30
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
04.02 16:00
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
04.02 16:00
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
04.02 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
04.02 16:00
Southampton
Southampton
-
:
-
West Ham
West Ham
04.02 16:00
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
-
:
-
Sunderland
Sunderland
04.02 16:00
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
04.02 18:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
05.02 14:30
Manchester City
Manchester City
-
:
-
Swansea City
Swansea City
05.02 17:00
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
