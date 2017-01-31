Hauptverantwortlich dafür war Innenverteidiger David Luiz. Der Brasilianer fackelte in der 25. Minute nicht lange und knallte einen Freistoß an der verdutzten Liverpooler Defensive vorbei in die Maschen. Die einzige Chance der Klopp-Elf vor dem Seitenwechsel vergab Wijnaldum in der 13. Minute, scheiterte an Chelsea-Keeper Thibeau Courtois. Mehr gelang trotz 65 Prozent Ballbesitz nicht.Das änderte sich im zweiten Durchgang. Keine vier Minuten nach Seitenwechsel vergab Firmino die Großchance zum Ausgleich, in der 57. Minute köpfte dann Wijnalzum aus kurzer Distanz zum 1:1 ein. Der Tabellenführer hatte bei einem Moses-Schuss aus spitzem Winkel an die Außenstange Pech (51.).In der Schlussphase hatte Diego Costa vom Elfmeterpunkt die Chance auf den Siegtreffer auf den Fuß. Der Spanier zog gegen Matip das Foul im Strafraum, scheiterte jedoch am Liverpooler Schlussmann Mignolet (77.). Firmino vergab in der 89. Minute die späte Siegmöglichkeit für die Klopp-Elf per Kopf.Mit Sebastian Prödl feierte der FC Watford einen überraschenden 2:1-Auswärtserfolg beim FC Arsenal, Leicester City musste sich mit Christian Fuchs in Burnley mit 0:1 geschlagen geben. Die "Foxes" sind nur noch zwei Zähler von einem Abstiegsplatz entfernt.