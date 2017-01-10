Lustiges Video

Arsenal-Kicker spielen Fußball-Darts

Manchmal braucht man im Training einfach neue Herausforderungen. Das dachten sich wohl auch drei Profis von Arsenal London. Petr Chech, Granit Xhaka und Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain versuchten sich im Fußball-Darts. 

Genauso wie beim echten Darts mussten die Kicker sich auf Null herabspielen, dabei begann das Leg jedoch bei 301 Punkten, um es den Fußballern nicht zu schwer zu machen. Mit Filzbällen schossen sie auf eine überdimensionale Dartscheibe, erzielten so Punkte, die Caller George Noble professionell ansagte. 

Zur Überraschung aller beherrschte Tormann Petr Cech die Filzkugeln am besten und finishte als Erster. Da heißt es wohl noch Üben für die beiden Teamkollegen.
Rang
 
Team
SP
S
U
N
Tore
Punkte
1
Chelsea FC
20
16
1
3
42:15
49
2
Liverpool FC
20
13
5
2
48:23
44
3
Tottenham
20
12
6
2
39:14
42
4
Manchester City
20
13
3
4
41:22
42
5
Arsenal FC
20
12
5
3
44:22
41
6
Manchester Utd
20
11
6
3
31:19
39
7
Everton FC
20
8
6
6
28:23
30
8
West Bromwich
20
8
5
7
28:24
29
9
Bournemouth
20
7
4
9
29:34
25
10
Southampton
20
6
6
8
19:25
24
11
Stoke City
20
6
6
8
24:32
24
12
FC Burnley
20
7
2
11
22:31
23
13
West Ham
20
6
4
10
23:35
22
14
Watford FC
20
6
4
10
23:36
22
15
Leicester City
20
5
6
9
24:31
21
16
Middlesbrough
20
4
7
9
17:22
19
17
Crystal Palace
20
4
4
12
30:37
16
18
Sunderland
20
4
3
13
19:37
15
19
Swansea City
20
4
3
13
23:45
15
20
Hull City
20
3
4
13
17:44
13
<< 21. Spieltag >>
Datum
 
Heim-Team
 
Gast-Team
 
14.01 13:30
Tottenham
Tottenham
-
:
-
West Bromwich
West Bromwich
14.01 16:00
West Ham
West Ham
-
:
-
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
14.01 16:00
Watford FC
Watford FC
-
:
-
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
14.01 16:00
Swansea City
Swansea City
-
:
-
Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC
14.01 16:00
Sunderland
Sunderland
-
:
-
Stoke City
Stoke City
14.01 16:00
Hull City
Hull City
-
:
-
Bournemouth
Bournemouth
14.01 16:00
FC Burnley
FC Burnley
-
:
-
Southampton
Southampton
14.01 18:30
Leicester City
Leicester City
-
:
-
Chelsea FC
Chelsea FC
15.01 14:30
Everton FC
Everton FC
-
:
-
Manchester City
Manchester City
15.01 17:00
Manchester Utd
Manchester Utd
-
:
-
Liverpool FC
Liverpool FC
